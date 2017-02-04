Source: Vice Sports

Kenny Omega recently spoke to Vice Sports about his life and pro wrestling. Here are some of the highlights:

"There are certainly factors, people there that I feel like I should tangle with, that would be an intriguing story. It's up to them. I wasn't able to tell my greatest stories in New Japan until they trusted me to run with the ball, either. It's a two-way street. If they give me a blank slate, and they give me a brush and they say paint your greatest picture ever, take as much time as you need and use whatever colours you want, I can guarantee them that I will give them a classic. However, if they give me a Post-it note and a piece or charcoal and say here's five minutes, I'll do what I can, but it may not be a classic."

Match against Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11:

"I've actually yet to watch the match back. I'm afraid to watch the match back because I've never actually had a match where it was so positively received from all corners of the wrestling community. It is almost too positive to the point where I'm wondering, is something up here? I love a compliment just as much as the next person, but I'm also pretty shy, so when I'm put on the spot like that and people around me only have nice things to say, I'm starting to feel like I'm the butt end of a joke I'm not in on."

What kept him from quitting pro wrestling:

"I was thinking I'd do a farewell tour locally (in Winnipeg). But then I ended up having a match with AJ Styles. It was because of that match that I had realized there were people that sort of wrestled the way I wished wrestling was. It gave me another reason to believe in wrestling again, that there must be other people like this in the world."

Kenny Omega also discussed selling an injury properly and how pro wrestling is seen by its fans. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

