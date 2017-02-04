- In celebration of National Pro Wrestling Day, Chikara uploaded last year's entire event.

- Chikara tweeted out information on how you can watch this year's National Pro Wrestling Day, where they are looking to raise $2,000 for the Superkick Foundation. They also announced it will stream for free via Facebook Live

Get a FREE week of unlimited streaming, and watch @NatProWrestDay '17 live later today (at 2 pm EST) via https://t.co/EwQIawUO2Q! pic.twitter.com/9Ew0bIZEYU — chikarapro (@CHIKARApro) February 4, 2017

- NJPW's New Beginning (Sapporo) show will take place on February 5th. The event will have English commentary and will stream live on NJPW World, which can be purchased for about $9 a month. Here is the final card for the event:

* Hirai Kawato and Kushida vs. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Henare, Tomoyuki Oka and Yos--tatsu vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata

* Gedo, Jado and Will Ospreay vs. Jushin Thunder Liger, Katsuyori Shibata and Tiger Mask

* Takashi Iizuka vs. Yoshi-Hashi

* Dragon Lee, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Manabu Nakanishi, Michael Elgin and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Bushi, Evil, Hiromu Takahashi, Sanada and Tetsuya Naito

* Beretta and Rocky Romero (c) vs. Taichi and Taka Michinoku (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Juice Robinson (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano (c) vs. Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

