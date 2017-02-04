- In celebration of National Pro Wrestling Day, Chikara uploaded last year's entire event.

- Chikara tweeted out information on how you can watch this year's National Pro Wrestling Day, where they are looking to raise $2,000 for the Superkick Foundation. They also announced it will stream for free via Facebook Live.


Kenny Omega On Going To WWE, Almost Quitting Pro Wrestling, Why He Won't Watch Match Against Okada
See Also
Kenny Omega On Going To WWE, Almost Quitting Pro Wrestling, Why He Won't Watch Match Against Okada

- NJPW's New Beginning (Sapporo) show will take place on February 5th. The event will have English commentary and will stream live on NJPW World, which can be purchased for about $9 a month. Here is the final card for the event:

* Hirai Kawato and Kushida vs. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* Henare, Tomoyuki Oka and Yos--tatsu vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata
* Gedo, Jado and Will Ospreay vs. Jushin Thunder Liger, Katsuyori Shibata and Tiger Mask
* Takashi Iizuka vs. Yoshi-Hashi
* Dragon Lee, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Manabu Nakanishi, Michael Elgin and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Bushi, Evil, Hiromu Takahashi, Sanada and Tetsuya Naito
* Beretta and Rocky Romero (c) vs. Taichi and Taka Michinoku (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)
* Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Juice Robinson (NEVER Openweight Championship)
* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano (c) vs. Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer (IWGP Tag Team Championship)
* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles