- Above, Nikki Bella answers a number of questions from her fans, including what was her favorite gift from John Cena. Her answer for that was letters that he writes her every week.
Yelping coffee & breakfast spots @ arrival city & trying to beat the battering ram challenge @ClashRoyale... just another Friday #roadlife— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) February 3, 2017
@WWECesaro @ClashRoyale just missing one thing...— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 3, 2017
@WWERollins @ClashRoyale pic.twitter.com/cLdST08LD3— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) February 3, 2017
@WWECesaro @ClashRoyale you replace me with an imaginary friend?!?— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 3, 2017
@WWERollins @ClashRoyale I don't know what you're talking about ?? pic.twitter.com/HE6BUFFWCz— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) February 3, 2017
- WWE Shop's latest sale is Championship Title Belts and Side Plates markdowns. No code is needed and the sale runs until February 6 at 2:59am ET.
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.