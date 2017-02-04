- Above, Nikki Bella answers a number of questions from her fans, including what was her favorite gift from John Cena. Her answer for that was letters that he writes her every week.

Cesaro often tweets out the various coffee houses he goes to during his travels, and his travel buddy, Seth Rollins, is usually with him. With Rollins' latest knee injury , he's no longer on the road, so the two had a quick conversation on Twitter:

Yelping coffee & breakfast spots @ arrival city & trying to beat the battering ram challenge @ClashRoyale... just another Friday #roadlife — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) February 3, 2017

@WWECesaro @ClashRoyale you replace me with an imaginary friend?!? — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 3, 2017

- WWE Shop's latest sale is Championship Title Belts and Side Plates markdowns. No code is needed and the sale runs until February 6 at 2:59am ET.

