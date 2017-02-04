- Above is WWE's latest "Top 10" featuring the best eliminations from the Elimination Chamber match. It includes Undertaker taking out Jeff Hardy with a tombstone, Carlito and Chris Master double-pin on Kane, and John Morrison climbing, then dropping, from the top of the chamber.

- On Twitter, a number of fans who were at last night's NXT live event are congratulating NXT Referee, Danilo Anfibio, on his promotion to SmackDown. Here's a video of Scotty 2 Hotty who came out and asked Anfibio to do the worm.

Anfibio has yet to say anything on the change, this was his latest tweet:

See Also Two Title Matches Added To WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View

- ESPN put out their latest WWE Power Ranking, which you can see by clicking here. The top five are: AJ Styles (1), Kevin Owens (2), John Cena (3), Charlotte Flair (4), and Chris Jericho (5).

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.