- Above is WWE's latest "Top 10" featuring the best eliminations from the Elimination Chamber match. It includes Undertaker taking out Jeff Hardy with a tombstone, Carlito and Chris Master double-pin on Kane, and John Morrison climbing, then dropping, from the top of the chamber.
#NXTStAugustine @WWE_Ref123 doing a terrible worm and he's headed to #SDLive congrats! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/9ub5cRX0Uj— Jess (@jessi_lee2004) February 4, 2017
Anfibio has yet to say anything on the change, this was his latest tweet:
Thank you #NXTStAugustine #WeAreNXT @WWENXT— Danilo Anfibio (@WWE_Ref123) February 4, 2017
- ESPN put out their latest WWE Power Ranking, which you can see by clicking here. The top five are: AJ Styles (1), Kevin Owens (2), John Cena (3), Charlotte Flair (4), and Chris Jericho (5).
