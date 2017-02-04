Below are results from last night's WWE live event in Broomfield, CO:

* The New Day defeated The Shining Stars and Titus O'Neil.

* The Golden Truth & Sin Cara defeated Jinder Mahal, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas

* Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn

* Big Cass defeated Rusev

* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated Cesaro & Sheamus to retain their RAW Tag Team Titles.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville defeated Cedric Alexander

* Bayley, Sasha Banks & Alicia Fox defeated RAW Women's Champion Charlotte, Nia Jax & Dana Brooke

* The Big Show defeated WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a Broomfield Street Fight. Owens' title was not on the line.

