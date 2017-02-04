Birthdays:

- Lawrence Taylor (born February 4, 1959) turns 58

~ WATCH: Lawrence Taylor and Bam Bam Bigelow' get physical after a match - WWF Royal Rumble' 1995

~ WATCH: Lawrence Taylor vs. Bam Bam Bigelow' at WWF WrestleMania XI (1995)

Chris Sabin (born February 4, 1982) turns 35

Deaths:

- Axl Rotten (April 21, 1971 – February 4, 2016)

~ WATCH: Axl Rotten Trubute

~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Axl Rotten vs. New Jack' - ECW Steel Cage Standoffs 10/18/96

NWA Upstate: February 4, 1955

in the Memorial Auditorium in Buffalo, New York

- Joe Sacco vs. John Anzalone ended in a Draw

- Luigi Macera vs. Mark Lewin ended in a Draw

- Tim Geohagen defeated Pat Fraley

- Hi Lee defeated Frank Marconi

- Chief Don Big Kettle & Don Lee defeated Bearcat Wright & Suni War Cloud

NWA Mid-America: February 4, 1957

in the Ellis Auditorium in Memphis, Tennessee

- Tom Zaharias defeated Doran O'Hara

- Baby Doe defeated Carol Bennett

- Billy Parks defeated Frank Hewitt [2:0] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- The Bat defeated Farmer Jones [2:1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

WWWF in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: February 4, 1963

- Johnny DeFazio defeated TNT Napolitan

- Buddy Austin defeated Gene Kelly

- Ace Freeman defeated Jim Grabmire

- Chico Santana & Pee Wee Lopez defeated Marcel Semard & Tiny Bell in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Killer Kowalski defeated Bobo Brazil

WATCH: Bobo Brazil' vs. Gashouse Gilbert (WWF U.S. Heavyweight Championship Match) - WWF in MSG, Oct. 25, 1976

- Art Thomas defeated Skull Murphy

- Buddy Rogers (c) defeats Bruno Sammartino [2:1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

WATCH: Bruno Sammartino vs. Spiros Arion (Greek Death Match) - WWF in Madison Square Garden: April 14, 1975

WWWF in MSG: February 4, 1964

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- Bobo Brazil defeated The Magnificent Maurice

WATCH: Bobo Brazil Tribute Video

- Dr. Jerry Graham defeated Miguel Perez

- Don McClarity defeated Frank Hickey

- Tony Marino defeated Jerry Miller

- Argentina Apollo & Bruno Sammartino defeated Gorilla Monsoon & Klondike Bill [2:0] in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match

WATCH: Andre The Giant' vs. Gorilla Monsoon in a Boxing Match - WWF, Sept. 23, 1977

NWA Western States: February 4, 1970

in the Fair Park in Lubbock, Texas

- Jerry Kozak vs. Rufus R. Jones ends in a Draw

WATCH: Rufus R. Jones vs. Butch Reed' - NWA All Star Wrestling 1981

- Mr. Wrestling defeated Bobby Duncum

- Jessica Rogers defeated Marie Laverne

- Bull Ramos defeated Man Mountain Mike

- Ricky Romero defeated Dick Murdoch [2:1] in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Harley Race defeated Terry Funk by Count Out

WATCH: In a Interview with Jim Ross, Terry Funk cuts a Promo on Ric Flair

NWA Worldwide: February 4, 1984

at the Rec Center in Shelby, North Carolina

- Dory Funk Jr., Rufus R. Jones & Wahoo McDaniel defeated Bill White, Gary Royal & Hans Schroeder

WATCH: Ric Flair' & Wahoo McDaniel cut a Promo - Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling 8/24/83

- Angelo Mosca Jr. defeated Ivan Koloff (w/ Gary Hart) (c) to win the Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Championship

- The Assassins (Assassin #1 & Assassin #2) (w/ Paul Jones) defeated Brett Hart & Mark Fleming

- Mark Youngblood defeated Barry Orton in a NWA World Television Title Tournament Quarter Final Match

- Tim Horner defeated Tony Russo

- Dick Slater (c) defeated Vinnie Valentino to retain the NWA United States Heavyweight Championship

WWF Championship Wrestling: February 4, 1984

at the Agricultural Hall in Allentown, Pennsylvania

- Tito Santana defeated Bill Dixon

- The Wild Samoans (Afa & Sika) defeated SD Jones & Steve Lombardi

WATCH FULL MATCH: The Wild Samoans vs. Tony Garea & Rene Goulet (WWF World Tag Team Championship Match) - WWF Championship Wrestling: September 20, 1980

- Greg Valentine defeated Frank Williams

- Paul Orndorff defeated Tony Garea

- B. Brian Blair defeated Charlie Fulton

WCW Saturday Night: February 4, 1989

at the WTBS Studios in Atlanta, Georgia

- Kevin Sullivan & Steve Williams defeated George South & Bob Emery

- Bobby Fulton & Tommy Rogers defeated Trent Knight & Eddie Sweat

- Abdullah the Butcher (w/ Gary Hart) defeated Dave Heath

- Rick Steiner defeated Mike Thor

- Barry Windham & Kendall Windham (w/ Hiro Matsuda) defeated Mike Justice & Robbie Wise

WATCH: The Great Muta vs. Barry Windham clash in BattleBowl: NWA Starrcade 1992

- Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane (w/ Jim Cornette) defeated The Terminators

- Butch Reed (w/ Hiro Matsuda) defeated Jerry Price

- Road Warriors (w/ Paul Ellering) defeated Mike Jackson & Kip Montana

WATCH: Road Warriors WWF Entrance Theme

- Dick Murdoch defeated Mike Thor

- Mike Rotunda defeated Mike Allen

- Michael Hayes, The Junkyard Dog & Sting defeated Max McGyuver & Cruel Connection

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: February 4, 1989

at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville, Alabama

- The Ultimate Warrior (c) defeated Dale Veasey to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- Bret Hart defeated Danny Davis (w/ Jimmy Hart)

- The Big Boss Man (w/ Slick) defeated Rick Allen

- The Red Rooster defeated Craig Bowman

WATCH: Brooklyn Brawler' vs. Red Rooster - WWF in Madison Square Garden, 2/20/89

- The Fabulous Rougeaus (Jacques Rougeau & Raymond Rougeau) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated David Stoudemire & Mark Starr

- Ted DiBiase (w/ Virgil) defeated Sam Houston

WATCH: Ted DiBiase WWF Entrance Theme Song

- The Rockers (Marty Jannetty & Shawn Michaels) defeated Bob Blake & Dusty Wolfe

WATCH: The Rockers vs. The Brainbusters in WWF

WWF Wrestling Challenge: February 4, 1990

at the UTC Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

- The Rockers (Marty Jannetty & Shawn Michaels) defeated George South & Mike Davis

- Mr. Perfect (w/ The Genius) defeated Dale Wolfe

WATCH: Mr. Perfect WWF Entrance Theme Song

- The Bolsheviks (Boris Zhukov & Nikolai Volkoff) defeated Chuck Kilts & Terry Bronson

- Tugboat Thomas defeated Craig Brown

- Hercules defeated Alan Martin

- Dino Bravo (w/ Earthquake & Jimmy Hart) defeated Tito Santana by Count Out

WWF Mania: February 4, 1994

- Earthquake defeated Corey Student

- Jeff Jarrett defeated Tyrone Knox

- Men On A Mission (Mabel & Mo) (w/ Oscar) defeated Jimmy Raye & Tommy Dubbs

- Tatanka defeated Austin Steele

- Thurman Sparky Plugg defeated The Brooklyn Brawler

Smoky Mountain Wrestling: February 4, 1994

in Appalachia, Virgina

- Tracy Smothers defeats Chris Candido

WATCH: Tracey Smothers vs. Chris Candido' in a Ladder Match: SMW, March 1994

- Dirty White Boy defeats Brian Lee (c) by DQ in a SMW Heavyweight Championship Match

- The Heavenly Bodies (Jimmy del Ray & Tom Prichard) (c) defeat The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) by DQ to retain the SMW Tag Team Championship

- Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson won a Battle Royal

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: February 4, 1995

in Corpus Christi, Texas

- The Undertaker (w/ Paul Bearer) defeated Henry O. Godwinn

- Mantaur defeated Gary Scott

WATCH: Mantaur WWF Debut

- The Bushwhackers (Butch & Luke) defeated Adam Croom & Reno Riggins

- King Kong Bundy (w/ Ted DiBiase) defeated Bill Weaver

- Duke Droese defeated The Brooklyn Brawler

- The Blu Brothers (Eli Blu & Jacob Blu) defeated Butch Long & Jason Ahrndt

ECW Hardcore TV: February 4, 1998

in the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Justin Credible defeated Gran Hamada

WATCH: Tommy Dreamer' vs. Justin Credible at ECW Living Dangerously 1998

- Bam Bam Bigelow & Taz vs. Chris Candido, Lance Storm & Shane Douglas in a Handicap Match ends in a No Contest

WCW Thunder: February 4, 1999

at the Providence Civic Center in Providence, Rhode Island

- Chris Jericho (w/ Ralphus) defeated Scotty Riggs

WATCH: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Alex Wright' (WCW Television Championship Match) - WCW Thunder: August 26, 1998

- Konnan & Rey Mysterio Jr. defeated Disorderly Conduct (Mean Mike & Tough Tom)

- Norman Smiley defeated The Disciple

- Horace & Brian Adams defeated The Faces Of Fear (The Barbarian & Meng) (w/ Jimmy Hart) in a WCW World Tag Team Title Tournament Winners' Bracket Semi Final Match

- Bam Bam Bigelow defeated Jerry Flynn

- Diamond Dallas Page defeated Glacier

- Curt Hennig & Barry Windham defeated Mike Enos & Bobby Duncum Jr. in a WCW World Tag Team Title Tournament Winners' Bracket Semi Final Match

ECW on TNN: February 4, 2000

in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

- Dusty Rhodes & Tommy Dreamer (w/ Francine) defeated Rhino & Steve Corino (w/ Jack Victory)

- Rob Van Dam (c) defeated Mikey Whipwreck in a ECW World Television Title Match

WATCH: Mikey Whipwreck vs. Jerry Lynn' - ECW Hardcore TV: September 11, 1998

Stampede Wrestling: February 4, 2000

in Calgary, Alberta, Canada

- Greg Pawluk & Johnny Devine defeated Dick Raines & Tiger Khan in a STAMPEDE International Tag Team Title Tournament Final Match (vacant)

- Brett Hansen vs. The Black Ninja ended in a No Contest

- Red Thunder defeated Ruffy Silverstein

- Ty Cobb vs. William Yeats ended in a Double DQ

- Richard Pound (c) defeated Wavell Starr in a STAMPEDE British Commonwealth Heavyweight Title Match

WWF Heat: February 4, 2001

at the Gund Arena in Columbus, Ohio

- Dark Match: Scott Vick defeated Steve Bradley

- Dark Match: BJ Payne defeated Chad Collyer

- Albert defeated K-Kwik

WATCH FULL MATCH: Val Venis' vs K-Kwik - WWF SmackDown (Happy Thanksgiving): November 23, 2000

- Hardcore Holly & Steve Blackman defeated Bull Buchanan & The Goodfather in a Hardcore Tag Team Match

- Chris Benoit defeated Crash (w/ Molly Holly)

- Test (c) defeated Perry Saturn (w/ Terri Runnels) in a WWF European Title Match

WWF Monday Night RAW: February 4, 2002

at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

WATCH: WWF RAW 2002 Intro

- Triple H defeated Booker T by Disqualification

- Rob Van Dam defeated Bubba Ray Dudley

- Tazz and Spike Dudley (c) defeated Billy and Chuck and The APA in a Three-way Elimination match to retain the World Tag Team Championship

- Intercontinental Champion William Regal defeated Rikishi by disqualification

- Jazz defeated Trish Stratus (c) to win the WWF Women's Championship

- Chris Jericho and The Undertaker defeated Steve Austin and The Rock

WATCH FULL MATCH: The Rock & Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Chris Jericho & Kurt Angle' - WWF SmackDown: December 6, 2001

NWA Total Nonstop Action PPV #83: February 4, 2004

at Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee

- The Insane Clown Posse (Shaggy 2 Dope & Violent J) defeated David Young & Glen Gilberti

- Sonny Siaki defeated Kid Kash

- Abyss defeated El Leon by DQ

- The Gathering (CM Punk & Julio DiNero) (w/ James Mitchell) defeated Terry Funk & The Sandman

- Abyss & AJ Styles defeated The Red-Shirt Security (Kevin Northcutt & Legend) (c) in a NWA World Tag Team Title Match

- Jeff Jarrett (c) defeated Dustin Rhodes in a NWA World Heavyweight Title Match

WATCH FULL MATCH: Jeff Hardy' vs. Jeff Jarrett - TNA' Asylum in Nashville 2004

TNA iMPACT!: February 4, 2005

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Petey Williams (w/ Scott D'Amore) defeated Shark Boy

- AJ Styles defeated Buck Quartermain

- Jeff Hardy defeated David Young

WATCH FULL MATCH: Abyss vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Rhino vs. Sabu' at TNA'' Bound For Glory 2005

- Abyss defeated Lex Lovett

WATCH FULL MATCH: AJ Styles vs. Abyss at TNA' Lockdown 2005

- Diamond Dallas Page & Monty Brown defeated The Naturals (Andy Douglas & Chase Stevens)

TNA Xplosion: February 4, 2008

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Gail Kim defeated Roxxi Laveaux

WWE Monday Night RAW: February 4, 2008

at the Frank Irwin Center in Austin, Texas

- Mickie James & Kelly Kelly defeated Beth Phoenix & Victoria

- Ken Kennedy defeated Super Crazy

- Carlito Caribbean Cool & Santino Marella (w/ Maria) defeated Brian Kendrick & Paul London

- Hardcore Holly & Cody Rhodes (c) defeated Lance Cade & Trevor Murdoch to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

- Shawn Michaels, Jeff Hardy, & Chris Jericho defeated John Bradshaw Layfield, Umaga, & Snitsky

WATCH: Shawn Michaels' vs. Jeff Hardy: Raw, Feb. 11, 2008

- John Cena vs. Mark Henry ended in a no contest in an arm wrestling contest

WWE Superstars: February 4, 2010

at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee

- Alicia Fox & Katie Lea defeated Eve Torres & Kelly Kelly (WATCH HERE)

- Evan Bourne defeated Carlito (WATCH HERE)

- John Morrison, Matt Hardy & The Great Khali (w/ Ranjin Singh) defeated Drew McIntyre & The Hart Dynasty (David Hart Smith & Tyson Kidd) (w/ Natalya) in a Six Man Tag Team Match (WATCH HERE)

TNA Xplosion: February 4, 2010

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Sarita & Taylor Wilde defeated ODB & Traci Brooks (WATCH HERE)

TNA iMPACT!: February 4, 2010

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Mr. Anderson defeated Brutus Magnus in a 8 Card Stud Tournament Qualifying Match

- Hernandez & Matt Morgan (c) defeated Team 3D (Brother Devon and Brother Ray) to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship

- Samoa Joe defeated Jesse Neal

WATCH FULL MATCH: Jesse Neal vs. Jethro Holliday - TNA Webmatch

- D'Angelo Dinero defeated AJ Styles (w/ Ric Flair)

- Kurt Angle defeated Tomko in a 8 Card Stud Tournament Qualifying Match

WATCH FULL MATCH: Samoa Joe, Kevin Nash' and Eric Young' vs. Kurt Angle, AJ Styles and Tomko at TNA Turning Point 2007

- Tara (c) defeated Angelina Love to retain the TNA Women's Knockout Championship

- Kevin Nash defeated Mick Foley in a No Disqualification Match

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: February 4, 2011

at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York

WATCH: Green Day's "Know Your Enemy" (SmackDown's Official Theme Song)

- Dark Match: Percy Watson defeated Max Bauer

- The Corre (Heath Slater & Justin Gabriel) defeated Santino Marella & Vladimir Kozlov (WATCH HERE)

- Drew McIntyre defeated Kofi Kingston in a Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match (WATCH HERE)

- Rey Mysterio defeated Jack Swagger in a Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match (WATCH HERE)

- Kane defeated Chavo Guerrero in a Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match (WATCH HERE)

- Wade Barrett defeated The Big Show in a Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match (WATCH HERE)

- Edge (c) & Kelly Kelly defeated Dolph Ziggler & LayCool (Layla & Michelle McCool) in a World Heavyweight Title Three On Two Handicap Match Mixed

- Dark Match: Alberto Del Rio & Kane defeated Edge & Rey Mysterio

OVW Saturday Night Special: February 4, 2012

at the Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky

- Raphael Constantine w/Sean Casey & Miss Cinnamon Twist defeated Elvis Pridemore w/Jimbo Onno

- Nick Dumeyer w/The Assassin defeated Randy Terrez w/Jose Del Barrio

- Sean Casey & Raphael Constantine w/Miss Cinnamon Twist defeated The Assassin & Nick Dumeyer to become the new #1 contenders to the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship

- Chris Silvio w/Mo Green defeated Dylan Bostic in a non title match

- Ted McNaler defeated Adam Revolver with one arm tied behind him

- Taeler Hendrix & Aleida Ortiz defeated Bobbie Bardot & CJ Lane

- Raul Lamotta defeated Prince Bolin in a Lumberjack Strap Match

- Johnny Spade, Shiloh Jonze, Jason Wayne & Paredyse defeated Christopher Silivio, Lennox Norris, Sean Casey, Tony Gunn

- Johnny Spade, Shiloh Jonze, Jason Wayne & Paredyse defeated Mohamad Ali Vaez, Jessie Godderz, Rudy Switchblade & Brandon Espinosa w/Christian Mascagni in an 8 Man Tag Team Elimination Match

Chavo Guerrero, Jr. vs. Prince Mustafa Ali - DreamWave: February 4, 2012



Ring of Honor Wrestling: February 4, 2012

at the Du Burns Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

- Jay Lethal (c) defeated Mike Bennett (w/ Bob Evans & Maria) to retain the ROH World Television Championship

- The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) (c) defeated Wrestling's Greatest Tag Team (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin) by DQ to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championship

WWE Monday Night RAW: February 4, 2013

at the Phillips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

WATCH PROMO: A look at the history between Mr. McMahon, Brock Lesnar' and Paul Heyman: Raw, Feb. 4, 2013

- Ryback defeated Antonio Cesaro (WATCH HERE)

- Jack Swagger defeated Santino Marella (WATCH HERE)

WATCH PROMO: A look at Fandango: Raw, Feb. 4, 2013

- Alberto Del Rio defeated Cody Rhodes (WATCH HERE)

WATCH SEGMENT: After Paul Heyman' appears on "Miz TV," Brock Lesnar attacks The Miz: Raw, Feb. 4, 2013

- Daniel Bryan defeated Rey Mysterio (WATCH HERE)

- Sheamus defeated Kane (WATCH HERE)

WATCH PROMO: A look at The Shield's path of destruction: Raw, Feb. 4, 2013

- Randy Orton defeated Wade Barrett (WATCH HERE)

WATCH SEGMENT: CM Punk' declares he will get the WWE Championship back from The Rock: Raw, Feb. 4, 2013

- CM Punk defeated Chris Jericho (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)

- Dark match: John Cena & Ryback defeated CM Punk & Dolph Ziggler (w/ AJ Lee & Big E. Langston)

WATCH: Mark Henry dominant reurn

TNA Xplosion: February 4, 2015

in New York City, New York at the Manhattan Center

- Brooke defeated Angelina Love (WATCH HERE)

Lucha Underground: February 4, 2015

at the Lucha Underground Arena in Los Angeles, California

- Dark Match: Hernandez & Jeff Cobb defeated The Crew (Bael, Cortez Castro & Mr. Cisco) in a Three On Two Handicap Match

- Angelico defeated Son Of Havoc (w/ Ivelisse)

- Pentagon Jr. defeated Famous B

- Drago defeated Aero Star

- Brian Cage defeated Johnny Mundo

In a interview with Michael Cole, Triple H sounds off about Sting and The Rock's recent actions: February 4, 2015



WWE NXT: February 4, 2015

at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida

- Carmella (w/ Colin Cassady & Enzo Amore) defeated Emma by submission

- Adrian Neville defeated Baron Corbin in a WWE NXT Title #1 Contendership Tournament Semi Final Match (WATCH HERE)

- Bayley defeated Becky Lynch (WATCH HERE)

- Finn Balor defeated Hideo Itami in a WWE NXT Title #1 Contendership Tournament Semi Final Match (WATCH HERE)

- Dark Match: Adrian Neville & Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens & Tyson Kidd by DQ

WWE Superstars: February 4, 2016

at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center in Birmingham, Alabama

- Mark Henry & Jack Swagger defeated The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor)

WATCH: The Ascension Entrance Theme Song

- Stardust defeated Zack Ryder

WATCH: Stardust Entrance Theme Song

WWE Thursday Night Smackdown: February 4, 2016

at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

WATCH SEGMENT: Goldust' looks to help R-Truth' with his bags: SmackDown, Feb. 4, 2016

- Roman Reigns defeated Rusev (w/ Alberto Del Rio & King Barrett) by DQ (WATCH HERE)

- Kalisto defeated Kevin Owens (WATCH HERE)

- Ryback defeated Erick Rowan (w/ Braun Strowman) (WATCH HERE)

- AJ Styles defeated The Miz by submission (WATCH HERE)

WATCH SEGMENT: The New Day discusses the positive power of gold: SmackDown, Feb. 4, 2016

- The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defeated The Social Outcasts (Adam Rose, Curtis Axel & Heath Slater) (WATCH HERE)

- Charlotte (w/ Ric Flair) defeated Alicia Fox (w/ Brie Bella) by submission (WATCH HERE)

WATCH BACKSTAGE SEGMENT: Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks' reluctantly agree to help each other: SmackDown, Feb. 4, 2016

- Dean Ambrose & Roman Reigns defeated The League of Nations (Alberto Del Rio & Rusev) (w/ King Barrett)

