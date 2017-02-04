Birthdays:
- Lawrence Taylor (born February 4, 1959) turns 58
~ WATCH: Lawrence Taylor and Bam Bam Bigelow' get physical after a match - WWF Royal Rumble' 1995
~ WATCH: Lawrence Taylor vs. Bam Bam Bigelow' at WWF WrestleMania XI (1995)
~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Chris Sabin vs. Eric Young' in TNA' Excusive Bonus Match
~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Chris Sabin vs. Max Buck - TNA' Webmatch
~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Chris Sabin vs. Robert Roode - TNA' Webmatch
~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Chris Sabin vs. Austin Aries' vs. Zema Ion' (X Division Championship Ultimate X Match)
~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Chris Sabin vs. Petey Williams v. Matt Bentley (Ultimate X Match) - TNA' Bound For Glory 2005
~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Chris Sabin vs. Senshi (c) (TNA X Division Championship) - TNA' Bound for Glory 2006
~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Chris Sabin vs. Manik (Champion vs. Champion Match) - TNA' IMPACT! August 1, 2013
~ WATCH: Chris Sabin vs. Bully Ray (World Heavyweight Championship Match) - TNA' IMPACT: July 18, 2013
~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Chris Sabin vs. Samoa Joe' - TNA' IMPACT!: October 17, 2013
~ WATCH: Inside IMPACT: NEW World Champion Chris Sabin
~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Bully Ray (TNA World Heavyweight Championship, Steel Cage Match) - TNA' Hardcore Justice 2013
Deaths:
- Axl Rotten (April 21, 1971 – February 4, 2016)
~ WATCH: Axl Rotten Trubute
~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Axl Rotten vs. New Jack' - ECW Steel Cage Standoffs 10/18/96
***
NWA Upstate: February 4, 1955
in the Memorial Auditorium in Buffalo, New York
- Joe Sacco vs. John Anzalone ended in a Draw
- Luigi Macera vs. Mark Lewin ended in a Draw
- Tim Geohagen defeated Pat Fraley
- Hi Lee defeated Frank Marconi
- Chief Don Big Kettle & Don Lee defeated Bearcat Wright & Suni War Cloud
NWA Mid-America: February 4, 1957
in the Ellis Auditorium in Memphis, Tennessee
- Tom Zaharias defeated Doran O'Hara
- Baby Doe defeated Carol Bennett
- Billy Parks defeated Frank Hewitt [2:0] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- The Bat defeated Farmer Jones [2:1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match
WWWF in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: February 4, 1963
- Johnny DeFazio defeated TNT Napolitan
- Buddy Austin defeated Gene Kelly
- Ace Freeman defeated Jim Grabmire
- Chico Santana & Pee Wee Lopez defeated Marcel Semard & Tiny Bell in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- Killer Kowalski defeated Bobo Brazil
WATCH: Bobo Brazil' vs. Gashouse Gilbert (WWF U.S. Heavyweight Championship Match) - WWF in MSG, Oct. 25, 1976
- Art Thomas defeated Skull Murphy
- Buddy Rogers (c) defeats Bruno Sammartino [2:1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match to retain the World Heavyweight Championship
WATCH: Bruno Sammartino vs. Spiros Arion (Greek Death Match) - WWF in Madison Square Garden: April 14, 1975
WWWF in MSG: February 4, 1964
at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Bobo Brazil defeated The Magnificent Maurice
WATCH: Bobo Brazil Tribute Video
- Dr. Jerry Graham defeated Miguel Perez
- Don McClarity defeated Frank Hickey
- Tony Marino defeated Jerry Miller
- Argentina Apollo & Bruno Sammartino defeated Gorilla Monsoon & Klondike Bill [2:0] in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match
WATCH: Andre The Giant' vs. Gorilla Monsoon in a Boxing Match - WWF, Sept. 23, 1977
NWA Western States: February 4, 1970
in the Fair Park in Lubbock, Texas
- Jerry Kozak vs. Rufus R. Jones ends in a Draw
WATCH: Rufus R. Jones vs. Butch Reed' - NWA All Star Wrestling 1981
- Mr. Wrestling defeated Bobby Duncum
- Jessica Rogers defeated Marie Laverne
- Bull Ramos defeated Man Mountain Mike
- Ricky Romero defeated Dick Murdoch [2:1] in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- Harley Race defeated Terry Funk by Count Out
WATCH: In a Interview with Jim Ross, Terry Funk cuts a Promo on Ric Flair
NWA Worldwide: February 4, 1984
at the Rec Center in Shelby, North Carolina
- Dory Funk Jr., Rufus R. Jones & Wahoo McDaniel defeated Bill White, Gary Royal & Hans Schroeder
WATCH: Ric Flair' & Wahoo McDaniel cut a Promo - Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling 8/24/83
- Angelo Mosca Jr. defeated Ivan Koloff (w/ Gary Hart) (c) to win the Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Championship
- The Assassins (Assassin #1 & Assassin #2) (w/ Paul Jones) defeated Brett Hart & Mark Fleming
- Mark Youngblood defeated Barry Orton in a NWA World Television Title Tournament Quarter Final Match
- Tim Horner defeated Tony Russo
- Dick Slater (c) defeated Vinnie Valentino to retain the NWA United States Heavyweight Championship
WWF Championship Wrestling: February 4, 1984
at the Agricultural Hall in Allentown, Pennsylvania
- Tito Santana defeated Bill Dixon
- The Wild Samoans (Afa & Sika) defeated SD Jones & Steve Lombardi
WATCH FULL MATCH: The Wild Samoans vs. Tony Garea & Rene Goulet (WWF World Tag Team Championship Match) - WWF Championship Wrestling: September 20, 1980
- Greg Valentine defeated Frank Williams
- Paul Orndorff defeated Tony Garea
- B. Brian Blair defeated Charlie Fulton
WCW Saturday Night: February 4, 1989
at the WTBS Studios in Atlanta, Georgia
- Kevin Sullivan & Steve Williams defeated George South & Bob Emery
- Bobby Fulton & Tommy Rogers defeated Trent Knight & Eddie Sweat
- Abdullah the Butcher (w/ Gary Hart) defeated Dave Heath
- Rick Steiner defeated Mike Thor
- Barry Windham & Kendall Windham (w/ Hiro Matsuda) defeated Mike Justice & Robbie Wise
WATCH: The Great Muta vs. Barry Windham clash in BattleBowl: NWA Starrcade 1992
- Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane (w/ Jim Cornette) defeated The Terminators
- Butch Reed (w/ Hiro Matsuda) defeated Jerry Price
- Road Warriors (w/ Paul Ellering) defeated Mike Jackson & Kip Montana
WATCH: Road Warriors WWF Entrance Theme
- Dick Murdoch defeated Mike Thor
- Mike Rotunda defeated Mike Allen
- Michael Hayes, The Junkyard Dog & Sting defeated Max McGyuver & Cruel Connection
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: February 4, 1989
at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville, Alabama
- The Ultimate Warrior (c) defeated Dale Veasey to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship
- Bret Hart defeated Danny Davis (w/ Jimmy Hart)
- The Big Boss Man (w/ Slick) defeated Rick Allen
- The Red Rooster defeated Craig Bowman
WATCH: Brooklyn Brawler' vs. Red Rooster - WWF in Madison Square Garden, 2/20/89
- The Fabulous Rougeaus (Jacques Rougeau & Raymond Rougeau) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated David Stoudemire & Mark Starr
- Ted DiBiase (w/ Virgil) defeated Sam Houston
WATCH: Ted DiBiase WWF Entrance Theme Song
- The Rockers (Marty Jannetty & Shawn Michaels) defeated Bob Blake & Dusty Wolfe
WATCH: The Rockers vs. The Brainbusters in WWF
WWF Wrestling Challenge: February 4, 1990
at the UTC Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- The Rockers (Marty Jannetty & Shawn Michaels) defeated George South & Mike Davis
- Mr. Perfect (w/ The Genius) defeated Dale Wolfe
WATCH: Mr. Perfect WWF Entrance Theme Song
- The Bolsheviks (Boris Zhukov & Nikolai Volkoff) defeated Chuck Kilts & Terry Bronson
- Tugboat Thomas defeated Craig Brown
- Hercules defeated Alan Martin
- Dino Bravo (w/ Earthquake & Jimmy Hart) defeated Tito Santana by Count Out
WWF Mania: February 4, 1994
- Earthquake defeated Corey Student
- Jeff Jarrett defeated Tyrone Knox
- Men On A Mission (Mabel & Mo) (w/ Oscar) defeated Jimmy Raye & Tommy Dubbs
- Tatanka defeated Austin Steele
- Thurman Sparky Plugg defeated The Brooklyn Brawler
Smoky Mountain Wrestling: February 4, 1994
in Appalachia, Virgina
- Tracy Smothers defeats Chris Candido
WATCH: Tracey Smothers vs. Chris Candido' in a Ladder Match: SMW, March 1994
- Dirty White Boy defeats Brian Lee (c) by DQ in a SMW Heavyweight Championship Match
- The Heavenly Bodies (Jimmy del Ray & Tom Prichard) (c) defeat The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) by DQ to retain the SMW Tag Team Championship
- Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson won a Battle Royal
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: February 4, 1995
in Corpus Christi, Texas
- The Undertaker (w/ Paul Bearer) defeated Henry O. Godwinn
- Mantaur defeated Gary Scott
WATCH: Mantaur WWF Debut
- The Bushwhackers (Butch & Luke) defeated Adam Croom & Reno Riggins
- King Kong Bundy (w/ Ted DiBiase) defeated Bill Weaver
- Duke Droese defeated The Brooklyn Brawler
- The Blu Brothers (Eli Blu & Jacob Blu) defeated Butch Long & Jason Ahrndt
ECW Hardcore TV: February 4, 1998
in the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Justin Credible defeated Gran Hamada
WATCH: Tommy Dreamer' vs. Justin Credible at ECW Living Dangerously 1998
- Bam Bam Bigelow & Taz vs. Chris Candido, Lance Storm & Shane Douglas in a Handicap Match ends in a No Contest
WCW Thunder: February 4, 1999
at the Providence Civic Center in Providence, Rhode Island
- Chris Jericho (w/ Ralphus) defeated Scotty Riggs
WATCH: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Alex Wright' (WCW Television Championship Match) - WCW Thunder: August 26, 1998
- Konnan & Rey Mysterio Jr. defeated Disorderly Conduct (Mean Mike & Tough Tom)
- Norman Smiley defeated The Disciple
- Horace & Brian Adams defeated The Faces Of Fear (The Barbarian & Meng) (w/ Jimmy Hart) in a WCW World Tag Team Title Tournament Winners' Bracket Semi Final Match
- Bam Bam Bigelow defeated Jerry Flynn
- Diamond Dallas Page defeated Glacier
- Curt Hennig & Barry Windham defeated Mike Enos & Bobby Duncum Jr. in a WCW World Tag Team Title Tournament Winners' Bracket Semi Final Match
ECW on TNN: February 4, 2000
in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Dusty Rhodes & Tommy Dreamer (w/ Francine) defeated Rhino & Steve Corino (w/ Jack Victory)
- Rob Van Dam (c) defeated Mikey Whipwreck in a ECW World Television Title Match
WATCH: Mikey Whipwreck vs. Jerry Lynn' - ECW Hardcore TV: September 11, 1998
Stampede Wrestling: February 4, 2000
in Calgary, Alberta, Canada
- Greg Pawluk & Johnny Devine defeated Dick Raines & Tiger Khan in a STAMPEDE International Tag Team Title Tournament Final Match (vacant)
- Brett Hansen vs. The Black Ninja ended in a No Contest
- Red Thunder defeated Ruffy Silverstein
- Ty Cobb vs. William Yeats ended in a Double DQ
- Richard Pound (c) defeated Wavell Starr in a STAMPEDE British Commonwealth Heavyweight Title Match
WWF Heat: February 4, 2001
at the Gund Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Dark Match: Scott Vick defeated Steve Bradley
- Dark Match: BJ Payne defeated Chad Collyer
- Albert defeated K-Kwik
WATCH FULL MATCH: Val Venis' vs K-Kwik - WWF SmackDown (Happy Thanksgiving): November 23, 2000
- Hardcore Holly & Steve Blackman defeated Bull Buchanan & The Goodfather in a Hardcore Tag Team Match
- Chris Benoit defeated Crash (w/ Molly Holly)
- Test (c) defeated Perry Saturn (w/ Terri Runnels) in a WWF European Title Match
WWF Monday Night RAW: February 4, 2002
at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
WATCH: WWF RAW 2002 Intro
- Triple H defeated Booker T by Disqualification
- Rob Van Dam defeated Bubba Ray Dudley
- Tazz and Spike Dudley (c) defeated Billy and Chuck and The APA in a Three-way Elimination match to retain the World Tag Team Championship
- Intercontinental Champion William Regal defeated Rikishi by disqualification
- Jazz defeated Trish Stratus (c) to win the WWF Women's Championship
- Chris Jericho and The Undertaker defeated Steve Austin and The Rock
WATCH FULL MATCH: The Rock & Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Chris Jericho & Kurt Angle' - WWF SmackDown: December 6, 2001
NWA Total Nonstop Action PPV #83: February 4, 2004
at Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee
- The Insane Clown Posse (Shaggy 2 Dope & Violent J) defeated David Young & Glen Gilberti
- Sonny Siaki defeated Kid Kash
- Abyss defeated El Leon by DQ
- The Gathering (CM Punk & Julio DiNero) (w/ James Mitchell) defeated Terry Funk & The Sandman
- Abyss & AJ Styles defeated The Red-Shirt Security (Kevin Northcutt & Legend) (c) in a NWA World Tag Team Title Match
- Jeff Jarrett (c) defeated Dustin Rhodes in a NWA World Heavyweight Title Match
WATCH FULL MATCH: Jeff Hardy' vs. Jeff Jarrett - TNA' Asylum in Nashville 2004
TNA iMPACT!: February 4, 2005
in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida
- Petey Williams (w/ Scott D'Amore) defeated Shark Boy
- AJ Styles defeated Buck Quartermain
- Jeff Hardy defeated David Young
WATCH FULL MATCH: Abyss vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Rhino vs. Sabu' at TNA'' Bound For Glory 2005
- Abyss defeated Lex Lovett
WATCH FULL MATCH: AJ Styles vs. Abyss at TNA' Lockdown 2005
- Diamond Dallas Page & Monty Brown defeated The Naturals (Andy Douglas & Chase Stevens)
TNA Xplosion: February 4, 2008
in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios
- Gail Kim defeated Roxxi Laveaux
WWE Monday Night RAW: February 4, 2008
at the Frank Irwin Center in Austin, Texas
- Mickie James & Kelly Kelly defeated Beth Phoenix & Victoria
- Ken Kennedy defeated Super Crazy
- Carlito Caribbean Cool & Santino Marella (w/ Maria) defeated Brian Kendrick & Paul London
- Hardcore Holly & Cody Rhodes (c) defeated Lance Cade & Trevor Murdoch to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship
- Shawn Michaels, Jeff Hardy, & Chris Jericho defeated John Bradshaw Layfield, Umaga, & Snitsky
WATCH: Shawn Michaels' vs. Jeff Hardy: Raw, Feb. 11, 2008
- John Cena vs. Mark Henry ended in a no contest in an arm wrestling contest
WWE Superstars: February 4, 2010
at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee
- Alicia Fox & Katie Lea defeated Eve Torres & Kelly Kelly (WATCH HERE)
- Evan Bourne defeated Carlito (WATCH HERE)
- John Morrison, Matt Hardy & The Great Khali (w/ Ranjin Singh) defeated Drew McIntyre & The Hart Dynasty (David Hart Smith & Tyson Kidd) (w/ Natalya) in a Six Man Tag Team Match (WATCH HERE)
TNA Xplosion: February 4, 2010
in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios
- Sarita & Taylor Wilde defeated ODB & Traci Brooks (WATCH HERE)
TNA iMPACT!: February 4, 2010
in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida
- Mr. Anderson defeated Brutus Magnus in a 8 Card Stud Tournament Qualifying Match
- Hernandez & Matt Morgan (c) defeated Team 3D (Brother Devon and Brother Ray) to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship
- Samoa Joe defeated Jesse Neal
WATCH FULL MATCH: Jesse Neal vs. Jethro Holliday - TNA Webmatch
- D'Angelo Dinero defeated AJ Styles (w/ Ric Flair)
- Kurt Angle defeated Tomko in a 8 Card Stud Tournament Qualifying Match
WATCH FULL MATCH: Samoa Joe, Kevin Nash' and Eric Young' vs. Kurt Angle, AJ Styles and Tomko at TNA Turning Point 2007
- Tara (c) defeated Angelina Love to retain the TNA Women's Knockout Championship
- Kevin Nash defeated Mick Foley in a No Disqualification Match
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: February 4, 2011
at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York
WATCH: Green Day's "Know Your Enemy" (SmackDown's Official Theme Song)
- Dark Match: Percy Watson defeated Max Bauer
- The Corre (Heath Slater & Justin Gabriel) defeated Santino Marella & Vladimir Kozlov (WATCH HERE)
- Drew McIntyre defeated Kofi Kingston in a Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match (WATCH HERE)
- Rey Mysterio defeated Jack Swagger in a Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match (WATCH HERE)
- Kane defeated Chavo Guerrero in a Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match (WATCH HERE)
- Wade Barrett defeated The Big Show in a Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match (WATCH HERE)
- Edge (c) & Kelly Kelly defeated Dolph Ziggler & LayCool (Layla & Michelle McCool) in a World Heavyweight Title Three On Two Handicap Match Mixed
- Dark Match: Alberto Del Rio & Kane defeated Edge & Rey Mysterio
OVW Saturday Night Special: February 4, 2012
at the Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky
- Raphael Constantine w/Sean Casey & Miss Cinnamon Twist defeated Elvis Pridemore w/Jimbo Onno
- Nick Dumeyer w/The Assassin defeated Randy Terrez w/Jose Del Barrio
- Sean Casey & Raphael Constantine w/Miss Cinnamon Twist defeated The Assassin & Nick Dumeyer to become the new #1 contenders to the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship
- Chris Silvio w/Mo Green defeated Dylan Bostic in a non title match
- Ted McNaler defeated Adam Revolver with one arm tied behind him
- Taeler Hendrix & Aleida Ortiz defeated Bobbie Bardot & CJ Lane
- Raul Lamotta defeated Prince Bolin in a Lumberjack Strap Match
- Johnny Spade, Shiloh Jonze, Jason Wayne & Paredyse defeated Christopher Silivio, Lennox Norris, Sean Casey, Tony Gunn
- Johnny Spade, Shiloh Jonze, Jason Wayne & Paredyse defeated Mohamad Ali Vaez, Jessie Godderz, Rudy Switchblade & Brandon Espinosa w/Christian Mascagni in an 8 Man Tag Team Elimination Match
Chavo Guerrero, Jr. vs. Prince Mustafa Ali - DreamWave: February 4, 2012
Ring of Honor Wrestling: February 4, 2012
at the Du Burns Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- Jay Lethal (c) defeated Mike Bennett (w/ Bob Evans & Maria) to retain the ROH World Television Championship
- The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) (c) defeated Wrestling's Greatest Tag Team (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin) by DQ to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championship
WWE Monday Night RAW: February 4, 2013
at the Phillips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
WATCH PROMO: A look at the history between Mr. McMahon, Brock Lesnar' and Paul Heyman: Raw, Feb. 4, 2013
- Ryback defeated Antonio Cesaro (WATCH HERE)
- Jack Swagger defeated Santino Marella (WATCH HERE)
WATCH PROMO: A look at Fandango: Raw, Feb. 4, 2013
- Alberto Del Rio defeated Cody Rhodes (WATCH HERE)
WATCH SEGMENT: After Paul Heyman' appears on "Miz TV," Brock Lesnar attacks The Miz: Raw, Feb. 4, 2013
- Daniel Bryan defeated Rey Mysterio (WATCH HERE)
- Sheamus defeated Kane (WATCH HERE)
WATCH PROMO: A look at The Shield's path of destruction: Raw, Feb. 4, 2013
- Randy Orton defeated Wade Barrett (WATCH HERE)
WATCH SEGMENT: CM Punk' declares he will get the WWE Championship back from The Rock: Raw, Feb. 4, 2013
- CM Punk defeated Chris Jericho (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)
- Dark match: John Cena & Ryback defeated CM Punk & Dolph Ziggler (w/ AJ Lee & Big E. Langston)
WATCH: Mark Henry dominant reurn
TNA Xplosion: February 4, 2015
in New York City, New York at the Manhattan Center
- Brooke defeated Angelina Love (WATCH HERE)
Lucha Underground: February 4, 2015
at the Lucha Underground Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Dark Match: Hernandez & Jeff Cobb defeated The Crew (Bael, Cortez Castro & Mr. Cisco) in a Three On Two Handicap Match
- Angelico defeated Son Of Havoc (w/ Ivelisse)
- Pentagon Jr. defeated Famous B
- Drago defeated Aero Star
- Brian Cage defeated Johnny Mundo
In a interview with Michael Cole, Triple H sounds off about Sting and The Rock's recent actions: February 4, 2015
WWE NXT: February 4, 2015
at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida
- Carmella (w/ Colin Cassady & Enzo Amore) defeated Emma by submission
- Adrian Neville defeated Baron Corbin in a WWE NXT Title #1 Contendership Tournament Semi Final Match (WATCH HERE)
- Bayley defeated Becky Lynch (WATCH HERE)
- Finn Balor defeated Hideo Itami in a WWE NXT Title #1 Contendership Tournament Semi Final Match (WATCH HERE)
- Dark Match: Adrian Neville & Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens & Tyson Kidd by DQ
WWE Superstars: February 4, 2016
at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- Mark Henry & Jack Swagger defeated The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor)
WATCH: The Ascension Entrance Theme Song
- Stardust defeated Zack Ryder
WATCH: Stardust Entrance Theme Song
WWE Thursday Night Smackdown: February 4, 2016
at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
WATCH SEGMENT: Goldust' looks to help R-Truth' with his bags: SmackDown, Feb. 4, 2016
- Roman Reigns defeated Rusev (w/ Alberto Del Rio & King Barrett) by DQ (WATCH HERE)
- Kalisto defeated Kevin Owens (WATCH HERE)
- Ryback defeated Erick Rowan (w/ Braun Strowman) (WATCH HERE)
- AJ Styles defeated The Miz by submission (WATCH HERE)
WATCH SEGMENT: The New Day discusses the positive power of gold: SmackDown, Feb. 4, 2016
- The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defeated The Social Outcasts (Adam Rose, Curtis Axel & Heath Slater) (WATCH HERE)
- Charlotte (w/ Ric Flair) defeated Alicia Fox (w/ Brie Bella) by submission (WATCH HERE)
WATCH BACKSTAGE SEGMENT: Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks' reluctantly agree to help each other: SmackDown, Feb. 4, 2016
- Dean Ambrose & Roman Reigns defeated The League of Nations (Alberto Del Rio & Rusev) (w/ King Barrett)
