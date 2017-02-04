- Above is throwback to 1996 when WWE hosted its first and only Raw Bowl on New Year's Day. It was an entire football themed episode and the actual Raw Bowl was a 4-way tag title match where each team could call one timeout.

- With the Super Bowl tomorrow, Xavier Woods (Falcons fan) and Kofi Kingston (Patriots fan) have put together a bet where the loser must wear the opposing team's uniform, pads and all. They are also asking fans to pick a side, either #TeamWoods or #TeamKofi.

- WWE recently posted a gallery of every Superstar to appear in the Elimination Chamber match. Including Kane, Triple H, Chris Jericho, Christian, Undertaker, and many others.

