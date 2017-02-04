- Several top stars are not working this weekend's WWE live events. John Cena and Randy Orton are not scheduled for this weekend's SmackDown shows or Monday's live event in Abbotsford, BC. As noted, Seth Rollins has been pulled from this weekend's RAW live events (and will likely be pulled from all live events until at least WrestleMania), and Roman Reigns is not scheduled for tonight's RAW live event in Salt Lake City. Reigns also did not work last night's RAW live event in Broomfield, CO, but is scheduled for Sunday's show in Eugene, OR.

- AJ Styles will be appearing at the World of Wheels at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex in Birmingham, AL this coming Friday from 6pm to 8pm. You can get more details by clicking here.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.