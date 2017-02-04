- Above is the full World Heavyweight Title Elimination Chamber match from 2012. It includes Daniel Bryan defending his title against Santino Marella, Wade Barrett, Cody Rhodes, Big Show, and The Great Khali.

WWE posted an article of "24 Superstar-inspired football teams." The article includes names like the "Boston Bosses" (Sasha Banks) and helmet deigns for each team.

- As noted, WWE is moving forward with plans for a tournament to crown its first WWE Asia Champion. Malaysia Pro Wrestling recently posted a photo of two WWE officials visiting one of their shows:

"WWE officials, Vice President of Talent Relations, Mr. Canyon Ceman and Creative Director Ryan Katz were spotted at the recent MyPW show, MyPW Reckoning. After the show, it is heard that WWE were interested in two big MyPW names. More news to unfold."

