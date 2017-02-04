The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Sin Cara and Bo Dallas make their entrances as Austin Aries, Tom Philips and Byron Saxton check in on commentary.

They briefly lock up. Sin Cara hits a pair of arm drags on Dallas. Dallas eventually is able to hit a neckbreaker on Sin Cara prior to pinning him for a two count. Dallas hits several knee drops before pinning Sin Cara for a one count. Dallas briefly locks in a headlock prior to slamming Sin Cara to mat. Dallas hits another knee drop and pins Sin Cara for another one count. Dallas locks in another headlock, Sin Cara fights out of it. Sin Cara elbows Dallas, sending him to the outside. Sin Cara hits a suicide dive to the outside on Dallas. Sin Cara rolls Dallas back into the ring. Sin Cara ducks a clothesline attempt before hitting a springboard crossbody and springboard elbow strike on Dallas. Sin Cara kicks Dallas before hitting a springboard moonsault and pinning him for a two count. Sin Cara hits a modified slam on Dallas before ascending the turnbuckle. Sin Cara hits a Senton on Dallas. Sin Cara pins Dallas for the win.

Winner: Sin Cara

A video package highlighting the WWE Universal Championship Match at the Royal Rumble is shown featuring Universal Champion Kevin Owens successfully retaining his title after an interference from Braun Strowman.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Braun Strowman chokeslamming Chris Jericho through the announce table.

A recap of the WWE Universal Championship Match from RAW is shown featuring Kevin Owens retaining his title against Braun Strowman via disqualification after an interference from Roman Reigns.

A recap of the promo from RAW is shown featuring Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman with Heyman proposing a Lesnar versus Goldberg match for WrestleMania 33.

The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods & Big E), The Shining Stars (Primo & Epico) and Titus O'Neil make their entrances.

Titus O'Neil & The Shining Stars (Primo & Epico) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, & Big E)

Woods and Epico start the match. Woods locks in a headlock on Epico, Epico pushes Woods to the ropes. Woods hits a head scissors on Epico. Woods hits a palm strike on Epico before pinning him for a two count. Kingston is tagged in. Kingston kicks Epico. Kingston hits an elbow drop on Epico, as does Woods. Big E is tagged in. Big E hits a splash on Epico prior to pinning him for a two count. Big E locks in an abdominal stretch on Epico. Primo gets in the ring, Big E releases the submission as Kingston gets in as well, dropkicking Primo. Woods and O'Neil get in the ring. Woods kicks O'Neil in the midsection. Woods locks in an abdominal stretch on Epico as Kingston locks one in on Primo and Big E locks one in on O'Neil at the same time. All three members of The New Day send all three of their opponents to the ropes before elbowing them in the face as we head into a commercial break.

Woods hits an arm drag on Epico as we return from the commercial break. Woods maintains an armlock briefly before Epico strikes him in the face. O'Neil tags in. O'Neil hits a backdrop on Woods. O'Neil stokes Woods' back several before hitting a scoop slam and pinning him for a two count. Primo is tagged in. Primo eventually locks in an armlock on Woods. Primo knees Woods in the midsection. Epico is tagged in. Epico and Primo kick Woods. Epico pins Woods for a two count. Epico locks in a modified arm lock on Woods. Woods hits an arm drag to get out of it. O'Neil tags in. O'Neil slaps Woods. O'Neil eventually pins Woods for a two count. Woods hits a jawbreaker on O'Neil. O'Neil strikes Big E, taking him off the ring apron. Woods kicks O'Neil in the face. Kingston is tagged in. Kingston hits the top rope and strikes Primo. Kingston elbows Primo before dropkicking him. Kingston hits a cross body on Primo and pins him for a two count. Kingston clotheslines Primo. Kingston leg drops Primo before striking Epico on the apron. Kingston hits the S-O-S on Primo. O'Neil breaks a pinfall attempt by Kingston on Primo. Big E gets in the ring and hits a belly-to-belly suplex on O'Neil. Woods hits a Shining Wizard on Epico, before being hit with a backstabber by Primo. Kingston connects with a boot to the face of Primo. Big E tags in. Big E and Kingston hit Midnight Hour on Primo. Big E pins Primo for the win.

Winner: The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, & Big E)

A recap of the closing segment from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Triple H's promo and Samoa Joe attacking Seth Rollins.

