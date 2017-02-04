- Above is the intro video for Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's "Babymoon" trip to Washington. They plan on showing multiple videos of their last adventure before "Mini Brie" comes along.

- The Rock sat down with Rob Gronkowski in a 7-part series to talk about the upcoming Baywatch trailer, football, and much more. Here are parts one and two:

