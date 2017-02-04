- Above is the intro video for Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's "Babymoon" trip to Washington. They plan on showing multiple videos of their last adventure before "Mini Brie" comes along.

- WWE's latest poll asks fans: "Which Superstar do you most want to see step in the ring with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33?" As of this writing, the top four names are John Cena (35 percent), AJ Styles (26 percent), Goldberg (15 percent), and Roman Reigns (6 percent).

Creative News On The Undertaker Vs. Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 33, Update On Taker's Health
- The Rock sat down with Rob Gronkowski in a 7-part series to talk about the upcoming Baywatch trailer, football, and much more. Here are parts one and two:


If my brotha @gronk didn't have back surgery 8 weeks ago, he would've played this Sunday for his Patriots and broke the GOAT Jerry Rice's SUPER BOWL record (3 touchdown receptions). His prediction wasn't "4 touchdowns".. it was "Like 20 touchdowns". Spoken like a real G. ?????? We had a good chat off camera about our back injuries and the hard work you gotta put in to recover. Like Gronk, when I was playing football, I had 3 herniated discs that eventually led to 2 disc ruptures - which is the equivalent of smashing 2 jelly donuts. Fun pain. This all happened my senior season at Miami and caused me to get passed up in the NFL Draft. Injuries happen. As does a guy named Warren Sapp beating me out my senior year for our defensive tackle spot. He went on to become an NFL Hall Of Famer and one of the greatest defensive players of all time. I went on to become some bald tattooed guy who smells like a sexy wolf. #RockOutWithYourGronkOut #Part2 #SuperBowl51 #BAYWATCH??

