- Above is the intro video for Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's "Babymoon" trip to Washington. They plan on showing multiple videos of their last adventure before "Mini Brie" comes along.
- The Rock sat down with Rob Gronkowski in a 7-part series to talk about the upcoming Baywatch trailer, football, and much more. Here are parts one and two:
Ready to #RockOutWithYourGronkOut with me and @gronk!! In honor of the SUPER BOWL this weekend and our big #BAYWATCH TV spot, me and this fellow good time having beast shot a 7 PART SERIES that'll air now thru the big game. He flew in to San Francisco where I've been shooting Ballers, so we could kick it for a few hours, then he jumped back on the plane and flew to Houston to be with the Patriots in prep for Sunday. We had the BEST time, but you're always guaranteed to have a good time when you... #RockOutWithYourGronkOut #INeedToWashMyHandsNow #BAYWATCH?? #SuperBowl51
If my brotha @gronk didn't have back surgery 8 weeks ago, he would've played this Sunday for his Patriots and broke the GOAT Jerry Rice's SUPER BOWL record (3 touchdown receptions). His prediction wasn't "4 touchdowns".. it was "Like 20 touchdowns". Spoken like a real G. ?????? We had a good chat off camera about our back injuries and the hard work you gotta put in to recover. Like Gronk, when I was playing football, I had 3 herniated discs that eventually led to 2 disc ruptures - which is the equivalent of smashing 2 jelly donuts. Fun pain. This all happened my senior season at Miami and caused me to get passed up in the NFL Draft. Injuries happen. As does a guy named Warren Sapp beating me out my senior year for our defensive tackle spot. He went on to become an NFL Hall Of Famer and one of the greatest defensive players of all time. I went on to become some bald tattooed guy who smells like a sexy wolf. #RockOutWithYourGronkOut #Part2 #SuperBowl51 #BAYWATCH??
