As noted, WWE held their latest tryouts this week at the WWE Performance Center. WWE.com has photos of the new recruits at this link.
40 of the 42 names taking part in the WWE Tryout in Orlando, Florida this week. pic.twitter.com/iIQDo2Bcmk— Casey Michael (@badboicasey) February 4, 2017
As noted, one of the recruits is Terron Beckham, who is the cousin of New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. CBS Sports has an article about Beckham at the tryouts, calling him "ridiculously jacked," while The Gridiron Crew posted a video of Beckham benching 44 reps at the BSN Combine, as seen below:
@CBSSports Terron Beckham with 44 reps at the BSN Combine, would have shattered the RB record at the #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/FV18TNL4fb— The Gridiron Crew (@Gridiron_Crew) February 26, 2016
ODB's really really ridiculously jacked cousin Terron Beckham trying out for NFLhttps://t.co/q9FGRgtauR pic.twitter.com/llrXElk0Hq— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) February 19, 2016
Below are some more photos of Beckham:
What is getting a chance without preparation ?? A lot of people complain about opportunities when they don't even work hard enough for it. My goal to everyone is to motivate you and let you know that you must prepare yourself to even get close to a chance. Let's take a look back at my life, I have been training on my own consistently since 2010 when I graduated high school, just this year I was able to train and even get a shot at training for the Nfl with the New York Jets, now things didn't go all fine and dandy but hey I know that I got there over the years off my dedication, and guess what it's transferring over into another professional Leauge the #WWE. Now tryouts is in a little over a month but hey I know I can say that my years of training and preparation are finally paying off due to these opportunities I am receiving. It only gets better from there make or fail you understand what you are capable of. I don't care what your career is, you bust your ass and make yourself known and understand how to connect with the right people and things will start to unfold.. #dontgiveup make yourself a brand and grow. - Follow my YouTube channel (link in bio)(YouTube.com/terron2311) for more motivation and entertainment. See my process going into #wwe tryouts . . @alphaclothing "fba1" @innerarmour @justsaiyan_gear
Can't wait to go to the @thefitexpo this weekend in honor of @justsaiyan_gear ???????? SO WHO ALL IS GOING ?? And who would you like to see me collab with while I am out there ?? - #fitexpo #lafitexpo #la #gains #beckhma #beckhamlegendary #thekln #aftermathklan #youtuber - New YouTube video up (LINK IN BIO)
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.