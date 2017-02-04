As noted, WWE held their latest tryouts this week at the WWE Performance Center. WWE.com has photos of the new recruits at this link.

We mentioned before that former TNA star Lei'D Tapa was at the tryouts. Former TNA Knockout Barbi Hayden was also at the tryouts. Casey Michael of Squared Circle Sirens tweeted us the names of 40 of the 42 recruits at the tryouts, which you can check out below:

40 of the 42 names taking part in the WWE Tryout in Orlando, Florida this week. pic.twitter.com/iIQDo2Bcmk — Casey Michael (@badboicasey) February 4, 2017

As noted, one of the recruits is Terron Beckham, who is the cousin of New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. CBS Sports has an article about Beckham at the tryouts, calling him "ridiculously jacked," while The Gridiron Crew posted a video of Beckham benching 44 reps at the BSN Combine, as seen below:

@CBSSports Terron Beckham with 44 reps at the BSN Combine, would have shattered the RB record at the #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/FV18TNL4fb — The Gridiron Crew (@Gridiron_Crew) February 26, 2016

ODB's really really ridiculously jacked cousin Terron Beckham trying out for NFLhttps://t.co/q9FGRgtauR pic.twitter.com/llrXElk0Hq — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) February 19, 2016

Below are some more photos of Beckham:

