- Above Kofi Kingston took on Mikaze in a Madden 17 Mouse Trap Challenge where both individuals played as the New England Patriots. The loser was Kofi and he had to take a mouse trap to the fingers for his punishment.

Ric Flair appeared at Wing Bowl 25 in Philadelphia and gave a quick speech to the crowd, hyping up the event and cheering on the Atlanta Falcons. The winner (Notorious B.O.B.) of the Wing Bowl ate 409 chicken wings.

- WWE posted up a gallery of every U.S. Champion including Chris Jericho, Dean Ambrose, Rusev, among others. Chris Jericho is the current WWE U.S. Champion after defeating Roman Reigns in a handicap match with Kevin Owens. It was his first title reign in nearly 7 years.

