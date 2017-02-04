- Above Kofi Kingston took on Mikaze in a Madden 17 Mouse Trap Challenge where both individuals played as the New England Patriots. The loser was Kofi and he had to take a mouse trap to the fingers for his punishment.
.@RicFlairNatrBoy, he's alright with us. WOO! #WingBowl 25 pic.twitter.com/yxdANbLABN— SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 3, 2017
- WWE posted up a gallery of every U.S. Champion including Chris Jericho, Dean Ambrose, Rusev, among others. Chris Jericho is the current WWE U.S. Champion after defeating Roman Reigns in a handicap match with Kevin Owens. It was his first title reign in nearly 7 years.
