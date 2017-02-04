- Above Kofi Kingston took on Mikaze in a Madden 17 Mouse Trap Challenge where both individuals played as the New England Patriots. The loser was Kofi and he had to take a mouse trap to the fingers for his punishment.

- Ric Flair appeared at Wing Bowl 25 in Philadelphia and gave a quick speech to the crowd, hyping up the event and cheering on the Atlanta Falcons. The winner (Notorious B.O.B.) of the Wing Bowl ate 409 chicken wings.


Ric Flair On John Cena's Big Win, WWE Elimination Chamber Promo, RAW Stars In KFC Commercial (Video)
See Also
Ric Flair On John Cena's Big Win, WWE Elimination Chamber Promo, RAW Stars In KFC Commercial (Video)

- WWE posted up a gallery of every U.S. Champion including Chris Jericho, Dean Ambrose, Rusev, among others. Chris Jericho is the current WWE U.S. Champion after defeating Roman Reigns in a handicap match with Kevin Owens. It was his first title reign in nearly 7 years.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles