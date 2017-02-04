Source: The Post

Abyss recently spoke with The Post about his pro wrestling career. Here are some of the highlights:

"I would have to say the most memorable one I've done is the one I did with Hulk Hogan back in 2010, '11 and '12. The guy is, needless to say, a legend. So to do that angle and that storyline with him was really incredible."

Working for TNA since 2002:

"I would like to think that I'm a very loyal person. I've always been loyal to the company; they've been very loyal back to me. So I think the reason I've never left is that I've always felt like it was home to me. I always felt like I had a good role, good position within the company. I've been a feature wrestler there for over a decade, and now I'm actually behind the scenes doing some producing and some of the writing."

Origin of "Abyss" name:

"A mentor of mine came up with it — Dirty Dutch Mantel — an old time wrestler. When I went to Puerto Rico, he gave me the name. When I first heard it I thought, 'I don't know if I like it,' but it certainly grew on me fast. It was the best career change I ever made going from Prince Justice to Abyss."

Abyss also discussed his transition from football to pro wrestling and what his parents think of his wrestling career. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

