Source: ABC 15

ABC 15 in Arizona recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer, who discussed MMA and pro wrestling. Below are a couple of highlights:

"I would be shocked if he came back to WWE. However -- and he might disagree with this -- I would not be shocked if he came back and did a wrestling gig. Maybe New Japan (Pro Wrestling), something along those lines. There's a lot of talk of other groups that are looking to get their toe in the water.

"McMahon's got the monopoly, and they do a phenomenal job. They're the big dog in the yard, so other dogs now are barking. We'll see how it comes about. I don't think Punk would ever go back to WWE, but I could be wrong. They could hug and make up."

If Ronda Rousey's two consecutive losses hurt her chances of working for WWE:

"I don't think she'd ever go to WWE and be a regular (but) I could see her coming to WWE and doing a big one-off event like at a Wrestlemania or something, without question.

"Those two losses in a real sport have nothing to do with a fictional sport. (WWE chairman Vince) McMahon is the P.T. Barnum of this era. If anybody can get Ronda Rousey hot, relevant and a must-see, it's Vince. I think she's got a lot left in the tank, plus let's not forget she's buddies with The Rock, so there's some synergy there that you would not pass up."

Jim Ross also discussed if he thinks Brock Lesnar will fight in the UFC again and more. You can check out the full interview at ABC 15 by clicking here.

