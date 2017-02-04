Source: NBC Washington

WWE Superstar and 2017 Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton was recently interviewed by NBC Washington after a meet-and-greet at the Washington Auto Show this past Thursday. You can check out some highlights below:

"It's one of the reasons I get up in the morning, it's one of the reasons I go in the ring and I fight so hard, the fans, may family, my kids. There are so many reasons to do what I do, and to do it to the best of my ability. Meeting the fans tonight, the thousands of fans -- I'm privileged, honored, and people say this all the time, if it wasn't for them I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing. But it's true."

If he plays the 'villain':

"If they say I'm a villain then they probably know me. I got kids, when I see children and they're up past their bedtime waiting to meet me, with their parents, and they're worried about that line being cut, I'm like 'There's no way.' If those were my kids I would be devastated if their hearts were broken, so there is no way. I'll stay here till everybody is happy."

Comparing the Super Bowl to Wrestlemania:

"Wrestlemania is the Super Bowl of wrestling. Royal Rumble is getting in -- winning the Royal Rumble is getting into the Super Bowl of wrestling. Screw the Super Bowl, we're talking about Wrestlemania. Super Bowl ain't got s--t on Wrestlemania. Wrestlemania is the biggest show on earth, the greatest show on earth, and I feel like everyone knows that. World-wide. I'm gonna main event that show, and it's because I won the Royal Rumble. That's why I'm here, to meet the fans and talk about that. Everyone congratulated me and they want me to beat John Cena, take the title, put the gold around my waist, and that's what I'm gonna do."

