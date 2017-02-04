Source: Asbury Park Press

Bobby Rhoode spoke with Asbury Park Press just after winning the NXT Championship. Here are some of the highlights:

"There's a lot of talent here, a lot of talent that people haven't even seen or heard of before that are going to be making their debut soon in NXT. But if there is one name that I haven't done anything with and would love to do something with in the future, it would be Roderick Strong. We did share some time together before in the past at a different company and we never really touched, we never really had a match. We did have a four-way not too long ago on NXT television, but there are certain times when you're in this business and you're in the ring with a guy and you know that given the opportunity to have a match one-on-one that it would be something special. So, I think a guy like Roderick Strong and I could really get in there and tear it up."

Going against Shinsuke Nakamura:

"Shinsuke and I have years of experience between us, and I think what makes a good performer is being able to adjust to different styles. And that's giving credit to Shinsuke Nakamura as well. I mean, he's one of the best in the world. We went out there (in San Antonio) and we had one goal in mind, and that was to steal the show and put on a performance of a lifetime, and we did everything we could to do that. I knew what I was getting into with Shinsuke, I knew what kind of style he was going to throw at me. We just went out there and we just did it. Sometimes you have chemistry with certain guys, and Nakamura and myself, we have a lot of chemistry together. That was just the beginning, so things can only get better from there."

Bobby Rhoode also discussed how it feels to work for WWE in the New York metro area. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

