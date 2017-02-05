Thanks to Ronaldo Pettit for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Salt Lake City, Utah:

* Curtis Axel, Sin Cara, Goldust and R-Truth defeated Titus O'Neil, Bo Dallas and The Shining Stars

* Braun Strowman came out and destroyed Curtis Axel

* Brock Lesnar defeated Big Show with a F5. Fun match, Paul Heyman was there with Lesnar

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Cedric Alexander

* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Alicia Fox defeated Nia Jax, Dana Brooke and RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

* RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson retained over Cesaro & Sheamus and The New Day

* WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens retained over Sami Zayn in a Street Fight

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.