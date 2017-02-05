Brock Lesnar returned to the ring at Saturday's WWE live event in Salt Lake City, Utah. He defeated Big Show while Paul Heyman watched from ringside.

Below are photos and videos from the match:

@BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle it was amazing to see an F5 on the big show in person #WWESLC pic.twitter.com/UmdaqcyZdd — Alex (@boothalex80) February 5, 2017

