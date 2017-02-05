- Above Chikara posted the entire National Pro Wrestling Day 2017 event, which focused on their longest running tournament, The Young Lions Cup (recent WWE recruit, Heidi Lovelace won this two years ago). The finals came down to The Whisper vs. Space Monkey, and Space Monkey was able to win this year's cup via tail whip to the face.

- During yesterday's show, Chikara revealed their 2017 King of Trios tournament will be held in Birmingham, England on September 1st-3rd. This is typically their biggest event of the year and has previously been held in Pennsylvania each time.

- Earlier today, NJPW's New Beginning (Sapporo) event took place. Here are the results and a shot of last night's crowd:

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado defeated KUSHIDA & Hirai Kawato via pinfall

* Yuji Nagata, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima defeated Yos--tatsu, Yomoyuki Oka & Henare via submission

* Will Ospreay, Gedo & Jado defeated Katsuyori Shibata, Jushin Liger & Tiger Mask IV via pinfall

* YOSHI-HASHI defeated Takashi Iizuka via pinfall

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Michael Elgin, Manabu Nakanishi, Ryusuke Taguchi & Dragon Lee defeated Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, EVIL, BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi via pinfall

* Roppongi Vice (c) defeated TAKA Michinoku & Taichi via pinfall (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match)

* Hirooki Goto (c) defeated Juice Robinson via pinfall (IWGP NEVER Openweight Title Match)

* Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano (c) defeated Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma & The Killer Elite Squad via pinfall (IWGP Tag Team Title Match)

* Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated Minoru Suzuki via pinfall (IWGP Title Match)

