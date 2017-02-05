Chan Sung Jung, better known as "The Korean Zombie," picked up a first round finish vs. Dennis Bermudez Saturday night in the main event of UFC Fight Night 104. The event aired on FOX Sports 1 from Houston.

Jung, a former UFC featherweight title contender, had not fought in over three years after enlisting in the Korean military for a two-year service. He lost a title fight to Jose Aldo prior to that service.

Felice Herrig picked up a win over Alexa Grasso in the co-main event, while James Vick, Volkan Oezdemir, Marcel Fortuna and Jessica Andrade all had wins, as well.

Andrade and Angela Hill earned "Fight of the Night," with Jung and Fortuna gaining "Performance of the Night" bonuses.

* Chan Sung Jung def. Dennis Bermudez via KO (strike) at 2:29 of Round 1

* Felice Herrig def. Alexa Grasso via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

* James Vick def. Abel Trujillo via submission (D'arce choke) at :49 of Round 3

* Volkan Oezdemir def. Ovince Saint Preux via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* Marcel Fortuna def. Anthony Hamilton via KO (strike) at 3:10 of Round 1

* Jessica Andrade def. Angela Hill via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Curtis Blaydes def. Adam Milstead via TKO (knee injury) at :59 of Round 2

* Chas Skelly def. Chris Gruetzemacher via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:01 of Round 2

* Ricardo Ramos def. Michinori Tanaka via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

* Tecia Torres def. Bec Rawlings via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Niko Price def. Alex Morono via KO (strike) at 5:00 of Round 2

* Khalil Rountree def. Daniel Jolly via KO (knee) at :52 of Round 1

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.