- WWE's latest Fury video features 15 nasty tackles and spears. The video includes: Roman Reigns, Goldberg, Rhyno, Braun Strowman, and Big E, among others.

- In the never-ending feud that is Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Owens responded to Zayn's positive tweet about first starting with the WWE.


Brock Lesnar To Face Kevin Owens For WWE Universal Championship
See Also
Brock Lesnar To Face Kevin Owens For WWE Universal Championship

- As noted, The Rock is doing a 7-part series with Patriots player, Rob Gronkowski. Here are parts 3, 4, and 5.




Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles