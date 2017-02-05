- WWE's latest Fury video features 15 nasty tackles and spears. The video includes: Roman Reigns, Goldberg, Rhyno, Braun Strowman, and Big E, among others.
Kewl!!! Mine was only 2 and a half years ago...#NXTChamp#IntercontinentalChamp (x 2)#UniversalChamp— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 5, 2017
https://t.co/aPEbvQa6De
- As noted, The Rock is doing a 7-part series with Patriots player, Rob Gronkowski. Here are parts 3, 4, and 5.
The Iconic Baywatch Shorts. In honor of our big #BAYWATCH SUPER BOWL spot, our NEW team member and captain of one of our sexiest divisions of our beach, #GronkWatch. The beach will never be the same! ?? This is part 3 of 7. Yes, we made 7 of these - and they all get nuttier and crazier as they go on. Luv this dude. Great guy. Too much fun! Enjoy the game and our trailer. #Baywatch #GronkWatch #SuperBowl51 #RockWithOurGronkOut
"Cookin' some stank" ?? I've been producing a ton of #Baywatch marketing materials for our movie's summer release, global publicity tour as well as our big Super Bowl spot airing tomorrow, and honestly, this silly s--t I've done with @Gronk is the most fun I've had in a long time. Great dude, future Hall of Fame trajectory, no ego and down to play and have fun. And anytime we can use the word, "stank" you know it's a good time. Stay tuned because the best is yet to come. His big ass is getting in these little Baywatch shorts. #RockOutWithYourGronkOut #Baywatch #SniffTheBalls #SuperBowl51
Cats outta the bag. The man who will possibly go down as THE GREATEST NFL Head Coach of all time, Bill Belichick never checks his InstaFace and SnapBook accounts on social media. ????that InstaFace. He ain't got time for that crap anyway, he's too busy building a dynasty. I got my special edition, sleeves cut off #87 Gronkowski jersey. Gronk's got his special edition Mitch Buchannon Baywatch shorts. There's only one ICONIC thing left to do. Tune in tomorrow before the big game to watch. #RockOutWithYourGronkOut #BaywatchTVSpot #3rdQuarter #SuperBowl51
