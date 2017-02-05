- Above is a video from KHOU 11 where they spoke with Booker T about his aspirations to become Houston's next mayor. "I want the people of Houston to know, I'm one of them." Booker was also asked about what qualifications he has as he starts his path toward election.
- WWE posted their 25 best Instagram photos of the week. This week includes: Becky Lynch, Petyon Royce, The Miz, Sasha Banks, Triple H, and Lana.
- Hideo Itami has been out of action since October due to a neck injury via a botched spinning powerslam from Riddick Moss. He recently tweeted out this tease:
See you soon. @WWENXT— Hideo Itami / ???? (@HideoItami) February 4, 2017
