- Above Xavier Woods (who plays as the Falcons) and Kofi Kingston (who plays as the Patriots) battle to see which team could potentially the big game later today.

- In their latest poll, WWE asks fans: "How will Goldberg take out his anger if his former team, the Atlanta Falcons, lose the Super Bowl?" As of this writing the results are: Seek out Brock Lesnar (64 percent), Destroy his TV with a Spear (21 percent), and Jackhammer his refrigerator (15 percent).

Goldberg On Playing In The NFL, Super Bowl Prediction, What He Misses Most About Playing Football
- As noted, Ric Flair has recently appeared in a number of USAuto Sales commercials as a used car salesman. During the Super Bowl he will be live tweeting (@PapaFlairs) about the commercials.




