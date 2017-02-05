- Above Xavier Woods (who plays as the Falcons) and Kofi Kingston (who plays as the Patriots) battle to see which team could potentially the big game later today.
- As noted, Ric Flair has recently appeared in a number of USAuto Sales commercials as a used car salesman. During the Super Bowl he will be live tweeting (@PapaFlairs) about the commercials.
Follow my salesman alter ego @PapaFlairs! He'll be live tweeting abt commercials during the SuperBowl #PapaFlair #ad https://t.co/ST6w6WJB2H— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 4, 2017
The best commercial you won't see tomorrow? @papaflairs had his ad banned from the big game for performance-enhancing deals. WOOOOO! #sp pic.twitter.com/dnlYI9AGoI— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 5, 2017
To Be The Man You Got To Beat The Man & @PapaFlairs thinks the Falcons will Rise Up to the occasion! #RiseUp #PapaFlair pic.twitter.com/X0hpMjziLc— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 5, 2017
