- Above Xavier Woods (who plays as the Falcons) and Kofi Kingston (who plays as the Patriots) battle to see which team could potentially the big game later today.

- In their latest poll, WWE asks fans: "How will Goldberg take out his anger if his former team, the Atlanta Falcons, lose the Super Bowl?" As of this writing the results are: Seek out Brock Lesnar (64 percent), Destroy his TV with a Spear (21 percent), and Jackhammer his refrigerator (15 percent).

- As noted, Ric Flair has recently appeared in a number of USAuto Sales commercials as a used car salesman. During the Super Bowl he will be live tweeting (@PapaFlairs) about the commercials.

Follow my salesman alter ego @PapaFlairs! He'll be live tweeting abt commercials during the SuperBowl #PapaFlair #ad https://t.co/ST6w6WJB2H — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 4, 2017

The best commercial you won't see tomorrow? @papaflairs had his ad banned from the big game for performance-enhancing deals. WOOOOO! #sp pic.twitter.com/dnlYI9AGoI — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 5, 2017

To Be The Man You Got To Beat The Man & @PapaFlairs thinks the Falcons will Rise Up to the occasion! #RiseUp #PapaFlair pic.twitter.com/X0hpMjziLc — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 5, 2017

