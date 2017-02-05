Source: Sporting News

Brian Fritz of Sporting News recently interviewed Rocky Romero, who discussed NJPW making their U.S. debut this summer, Kenny Omega and more. Below are a couple of highlights:

"The Young Bucks are the hottest tag team in the world. I think they're the best tag team in the world, bar none. Their 2016, no one compares and how consistent they are with their performances and their matches.

"There's a lot of talk from a lot of people saying there's guys in NXT that have had some great matches like DIY and The Revival. And those guys put on great matches but, to be honest and to be fair, I think in The Young Bucks case is that those guys put on those matches a couple times a year, four times a year, five teams a year where the Bucks are putting on those matches every night. Literally every night. They stand up and hold up against any of them."

NJPW making their U.S. debut in July:

"There's all this hype and focus on New Japan Pro Wrestling as a whole and it's like what have we discovered here from a whole new fan base. I think that's exciting because in 2017, obviously, New Japan is moving forward in expanding and they're coming here to L.A. to the Long Beach Convention Center July 1st and 2nd and who's going to be at the forefront of that? Okada and Kenny Omega. Those are the guys who broke a barrier. It's cool to see that happen."

Romero also discussed Kenny Omega's success, Omega not winning the IWGP Championship at WrestleKingdom 11, running NJPW in other cities and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

