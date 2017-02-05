Birthdays:
- Madison Rayne (born February 5, 1986) turns 31
~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Taryn Terrell' vs. Madison Rayne vs. Angelina Love' - Xplosion Match
~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Gail Kim' vs. Madison Rayne - Xplosion Match
~ WATCH FULL MATCH: Madison Rayne vs. Jade' - Xplosion Match
- El Santo (September 23, 1917 – February 5, 1984)
~ WATCH: El Santo vs. las Mujeres Vampiro' - Original Lucha Wrestling 1962
***
WWWF: February 5, 1963
at Bridgeport Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut
- Johnny Barend & The Magnificent Maurice defeated Arnold Skaaland & Tony Martinelli [2-0] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- Killer Kowalski defeated Frank Martinez [2-0] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- Dory Dixon defeated Gordo Chihuahua
- Buddy Austin defeated Ted Lewin
- The Shadow defeated El Capitan
- Bobo Brazil defeated Frank Valois
WATCH: Bobo Brazil WWF Tribute Video
- Buddy Rogers (c) defeated Miguel Perez to retain the World Heavyweight Championship
NWA Hollywood: February 5, 1969
in Los Angeles, California
- Nelson Royal defeated The Medic 1
- Chris Markoff defeated Billy Rogers
- Crybaby Cannon defeated Paul Jones by DQ
- Black Gordman & Pepper Gomez defeated Ox Anderson & The Invader
- Bobo Brazil (c) defeated Yaqui Joe to retain the NWA Americas Heavyweight Championship
WATCH: Bobo Brazil vs. Gashouse Gilbert (WWWF United States Heavyweight Championship Match) - WWWF in MSG, October 25, 1976
NWA Western States: February 5, 1970
in the Sports Arena in Amarillo, Texas
- Bobby Duncum & Dusty Rhodes vs. Alex Perez & Mr. Wrestling ends in a Draw
- Bull Ramos defeated Billy Spears
- Rufus R. Jones defeated Man Mountain Mike
WATCH FULL MATCH: Rufus R. Jones vs. Butch Reed' - NWA All Star Wrestling 1981
- The Beast (c) defeated Roberto Soto to retain the NWA Western States Heavyweight Championship
- Terry Funk defeated Harley Race by DQ
WATCH: Terry Funk cuts a Promo in WCW, June 15, 1989
American Wrestling Association: February 5, 1981
at the Winnipeg Arena in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
- Brad Rheingans vs. Evan Johnson ended in a time-limit draw
- Tito Santana defeated Steve Regal
- Rick Hunter defeated Curt Hennig
- Angelo Mosca vs. Big John Studd ended in a no-contest
- AWA World Tag Team Champions The East-West Connection (Adrian Adonis and Jesse Ventura) defeated The High Flyers (Jim Brunzell and Greg Gagne)
- Nick Bockwinkel defeated AWA World Heavyweight Champion Verne Gagne by disqualification
WWF Prime Time Wrestling: February 5, 1985
at the Philadelphia Spectrum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Brutus Beefcake (w/ Johnny V) defeated Samula
- David Sammartino defeated Charlie Fulton
- Andre The Giant vs. Big John Studd (w/ Bobby Heenan) ended in a Double Count Out
WATCH: Andre the Giant vs. Big John Studd in a $15,000 Body Slam Challenge at WWF WrestleMania I
The Main Event I: February 5, 1988
at the Market Square Arena in Indianapolis, Indiana
- Dark Match: Demolition defeated Billy Jack Haynes & Ken Patera
- Dark Match: Ron Bass defeated Koko B. Ware
- Dark Match: The British Bulldogs defeated The Islanders
- Dark Match: Jim Duggan defeated The One Man Gang
- Dark Match: The Ultimate Warrior defeated Sika
- Randy Savage (w/ Miss Elizabeth) defeated The Honky Tonk Man (c) (w/ Jimmy Hart & Peggy Sue) via count-out in a WWF Intercontinental Championship Match (8:39)
- Andre the Giant (w/ Ted DiBiase & Virgil) defeated Hulk Hogan (c) to win the WWF Championship
- Strike Force (Rick Martel & Tito Santana) defeated The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart) (w/ Jimmy Hart) to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship
WWF Wrestling Challenge: February 5, 1989
at the Jefferson Civic Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- Brutus Beefcake defeated Rusty Riddle
- Greg Valentine (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Paul Bryant
- Tito Santana defeated Tony Burton
- The Brooklyn Brawler (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated David Stoudemire
- Hercules defeated Tommy Causey
- The Brain Busters (Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard) (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Brian Costello & Mark Bow
- Bad News Brown defeated Reno Riggins
WATCH: 30 Seconds of Bad News Brown's Finisher - The Ghetto Blaster
Smoky Mountain Wrestling: February 5, 1993
in Asheboro, North Carolina
- Robbie Eagle defeated Dark Secret
- Brian Lee defeated Killer Kyle
- Tim Horner defeated Dirty White Boy
- Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) defeated The Heavenly Bodies (Stan Lane & Tom Prichard)
- Tim Horner defeated Brian Lee, Dark Secret, Dirty White Boy, Killer Kyle, Ricky Morton, Robbie Eagle, Robert Gibson, Stan Lane & Tom Prichard in a 10 Man Battle Royal
WCW Saturday Night: February 5, 1994
at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia
- Ricky Steamboat defeated Tom Burton by DQ
- Pretty Wonderful (Paul Orndorff & Paul Roma) defeated Mark Starr & The Shockmaster
- Arn Anderson defeated Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker
- Thunder And Lightning (Lightning & Thunder) defeated Bill Payne & Ricky Tango
- Steve Austin (c) defeated Terry Taylor to retain the WCW United States Championship
WATCH: "Macho Man" Randy Savage vs. "Stunning" Steve Austin: WCW Saturday Night, May 27, 1995
- The Boss defeated The Equalizer
- Dark Match: Sting defeated Lord Steven Regal
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: February 5, 1994
at the Cumberland County Memorial Auditorium in Fayetteville, North Carolina
- Shawn Michaels defeated Gary Sabough
- Marty Jannetty & The 1-2-3 Kid defeated Barry Horowitz & Fidel Sierra
WATCH: Marty Jannetty & The 1-2-3 Kid winning the WWF Tag Team Championships
- Kwang (w/ Harvey Wippleman) defeated John Paul
- The Quebecers (Jacques & Pierre) (w/ Johnny Polo) vs. The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) ended in a Time Limit Draw (10:00)
- Doink defeated George South
Smoky Mountain Wrestling: February 5, 1994
in Morristown, Tennessee
- Bobby Blaze vs. Killer Kyle ended in a Time Limit Draw
- Robbie Eagle defeated Bo Alexander
- Prince Kharis defeated Anthony Michaels
- The Heavenly Bodies (Jimmy del Ray & Tom Prichard) (c) defeated The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) by DQ to retain the SMW Tag Team Championship
- Brian Lee & Chris Candido defeated Dirty White Boy & Tracy Smothers
ECW The Night The Line Was Crossed: February 5, 1994
from the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- 911 defeated Chad Austin
- Mr. Hughes vs. Sal Bellomo
- The Sandman & Tommy Cairo defeated Rockin Rebel & Pit Bull #1 in a Double Dog Collar Chain Tag Team Match
- The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock) defeated The Bruise Brothers (Don Harris & Ron Harris) in a No Rules Tag Team Match
- Jimmy Snuka defeated Tommy Dreamer
- Pat Tanaka & The Sheik defeated Kevin Sullivan & The Tazmaniac
- JT Smith defeated Mike Awesome
- Terry Funk (c) vs. Sabu vs. Shane Douglas ended in a Time Limit Draw in a ECW Heavyweight Title Three Way Dance Match
WWF Action Zone: February 5, 1995
in South Padre Island, Texas
- Diesel (c) defeated Owen Hart in a WWF World Championship Title Match
WWF Wrestling Challenge: February 5, 1995
in South Padre Island, Texas
- Bob Backlund defeated Raven Clark
- The Headshrinkers (Fatu & Sionne) (w/ Afa & Captain Lou Albano) defeated Lee Tobin & Sonny Pruitt
- Tatanka (w/ Ted DiBiase) defeated Matt Hardy
- Hakushi (w/ Shinja) defeated Shawn Dakota
WATCH: Hakushi's WWF Entrance Theme Song
- Duke Droese defeated Barry Horowitz
- Kama defeated Charlie Hunter
- Doink (w/ Dink) defeated Greg Davis
WCW Monday Nitro: February 5, 1996
in the Lakeland Center Jenkins Arena in Lakeland, Florida
- Dark Match: Konnan (c) defeated Devon Storm to retain the WCW United States Championship
- Dark Match: Bunkhouse Buck & Dick Slater defeated The Barrio Brothers (Fidel Sierra & Ricky Santana)
- Dark Match: Johnny B. Badd (c) defeated Diamond Dallas Page to retain the WCW World Television Championship
- Randy Savage (w/ Miss Elizabeth and Woman) (c) defeated Chris Benoit by DQ to retain the WCW World Heavyweight Championship
WATCH: "Macho Man" Randy Savage in WCW Tribute
- Arn Anderson & Brian Pillman defeated Hugh Morrus & The Taskmaster via DQ
- Ric Flair (w/ Woman) defeated Marcus Alexander Bagwell
- Lex Luger & Sting (c) defeated The Road Warriors (Road Warrior Animal & Road Warrior Hawk) to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship
WWF Monday Night RAW: February 5, 1996
in Stockton, California at the Stockton Civic Auditorium
- Shawn Michaels & Diesel defeated Davey Boy Smith & Yokozuna (w/ Jim Cornette) via count-out
- The 1-2-3 Kid (w/ Ted DiBiase) defeated Hakushi
- Bret Hart (c) vs. Undertaker (w/ Paul Bearer) ended in a no contest in a WWF Championship Match
WATCH: Bret Hart vs. Razor Ramon - WWF Royal Rumble' 1993
WCW Thunder: February 5, 1998
at the Beaumont Civic Center in Beaumont, Texas
- Hugh Morrus defeated La Parka
- Bill Goldberg defeated Jim Powers
- Kidman defeated Juventud Guerrera
- Silver King, Villano IV & Villano V defeated Super Calo, Lizmark Jr., & Chavo Guerrero Jr. (WATCH HERE)
- Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner defeated Buff Bagwell & Konnan via disqualification
- Raven defeated Marty Jannetty (WATCH HERE)
- Perry Saturn defeated Disco Inferno
- WCW US Champion Diamond Dallas Page fought Chris Benoit to a no contest
ECW Hardcore TV: February 5, 1999
in Detroit, Michigan
- Lance Storm defeated Spike Dudley
- Yoshihiro Tajiri defeated Super Crazy
- Taz defeated El Diablo
WATCH FULL MATCH: Taz vs. Buh Buh Ray Dudley - ECW: April 1, 1996
WCW Saturday Night: February 5, 2000
in Amherst, Massachusetts
- Dark Match: Fit Finlay defeated Steven Regal
- Lash LeRoux defeated Silver King
- Jim Duggan defeated Dave Burkhead
WATCH: "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan vs. Terry Richards: WCW Saturday Night, Aug. 5, 1995
- Hardwork Walker defeated Jamie Howard
- Steven Regal defeated Fidel Sierra
- Kid Romeo defeated Texas Outlaw#1
- Crowbar & David Flair (w/ Daffney) defeated Disorderly Conduct (Mean Mike & Tough Tom)
- TAFKA Prince Iaukea defeated Jeremy Lopez
- 3-Count (Evan Karagias & Shannon Moore) defeated PG-13 (JC Ice & Wolfie D)
- The Demon defeated Yun Yang
- The Mamalukes (Big Vito & Johnny The Bull) (w/ Disco Inferno) defeated The Armstrongs (Scott Armstrong & Steve Armstrong)
WWF Jakked: February 5, 2000
at the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- D-Lo Brown & The Godfather defeated The Head Bangers (Mosh & Thrasher)
WATCH: The Godfather WWF Entrance Theme Song
- The Big Bossman defeated Stevie Richards
- Prince Albert defeated Gangrel
- Mideon defeated Funaki
WCW Monday Nitro: February 5, 2001
in the BancorpSouth Center in Tupelo, Mississippi
- Scott Steiner (w/ Midajah) defeated Evan Karagias, Jamie Knoble & The Jung Dragons (Kaz Hayashi & Yang) in a Four On One Handicap Match
- Rick Steiner defeated The Franchise (c) in a WCW United States Heavyweight Title Match (WATCH HERE)
- Diamond Dallas Page defeated Scott Steiner (w/ Midajah) by DQ in a Non Title Match
- El Nino (Rey Mysterio Jr.) defeated Chavo Guerrero Jr. in a Non Title Match
- Chuck Palumbo & Sean O'Haire defeated Lance Storm & Mike Awesome in a Non Title Tag Team Match
- Brian Adams vs. Buff Bagwell - Time Limit Draw
- Scott Steiner defeated Kevin Nash & Rick Steiner in a Two On One Handicap Match
WWF Monday Night RAW: February 5, 2001
at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia
- Chris Jericho (c) defeated Matt Hardy (w/ Lita) to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship
- Christian & Edge defeated Kai En Tai (Funaki & Taka Michinoku)
- The Dudley Boyz (Buh Buh Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) (c) defeated Kane & The Undertaker by DQ to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship (WATCH HERE)
- Haku & Rikishi defeated Too Cool (Grandmaster Sexay & Scotty 2 Hotty)
WATCH: Too Cool WWF Entrance Theme Song
- Chris Benoit defeated Al Snow
- Kurt Angle & The Rock (w/ Trish Stratus) defeated Steve Austin & Triple H (w/ Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley) in a No Disqualification Tag Team Match
NWA Total Nonstop Action PPV #31: February 5, 2003
at Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee
- Jorge Estrada defeated Glen Gilberti (w/ Mike Sanders)
- Sonny Siaki (w/ Desire) (c) defeated The Amazing Red in a NWA TNA X Title Match
- Tenacious Z defeated BG James (With special referee: Scott Armstrong)
- Ron Killings defeated David Flair and Jerry Lynn and Mike Sanders in a Four Way Elimination Match
- Trinity (w/ Kid Kash) defeated Desire (w/ Sonny Siaki)
- Triple X (Elix Skipper & Lo-Ki) (c) vs. The Disciples Of The New Church (Brian Lee & Slash) (w/ James Mitchell) ended in a double pin in a NWA World Tag Team Title Match
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: February 5, 2004
at the Gund Arena in Cleveland, Ohio
- Rikishi & Scotty 2 Hotty defeated The Basham Brothers (Danny Basham & Doug Basham) (w / Shaniqua) (c) in WWE Tag Team Title Match
- The Big Show (c) defeated Billy Gunn in a WWE United States Championship Match
- Billy Kidman defeated Jamie Noble
- Rey Mysterio defeated Chavo Guerrero Sr. in a Non Title Match (WATCH HERE)
- Kurt Angle defeated Hardcore Holly
WATCH: Kurt Angle Entrance Theme Song
TNA Xplosion: February 5, 2007
in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios
- Robert Roode defeated Chase Stevens
WWF Monday Night RAW: February 5, 2007
at the Tyson Event Center in Sioux City, Iowa
- Chris Masters & The World's Greatest Tag Team (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin) defeated Carlito & Cryme Tyme (JTG and Shad) (w/ Torrie Wilson)
- Umaga (w/ Armando Alejandro Estrada) defeated Balls Mahoney
- Super Crazy (w/ Mickie James) defeated Johnny Nitro (w/ Melina)
WATCH FULL MATCH: Hacksaw Jim Duggan and Super Crazy vs. The Highlanders - WWE Heat: December 21, 2007
- Mickie James (w/ Super Crazy) (c) defeated Melina (w/ Johnny Nitro) to retain the WWE Women's Championship
- Jeff Hardy defeated Ric Flair
- Bobby Lashley (c) defeated Kenny Dykstra to retain the ECW World Heavyweight Championship
- Shawn Michaels defeated Edge and Randy Orton in a WWE Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat Match # 1 Contendership match
ECW on Sci-Fi: February 5, 2008
at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
- Victoria & Layla (w/ Lena) defeated Kelly Kelly & Michelle McCool
- John Morrison (w/ Mike Mizanin) defeated Tommy Dreamer (w/ Colin Delaney)
- Kofi Kingston defeated James Curtis
- CM Punk defeated Chavo Guerrero Jr. in a Gulf of Mexico Extreme Rules match
WATCH FULL MATCH: CM Punk vs. Elijah Burke' (#1 Contender for the ECW Championship Match) - ECW: June 26, 2007
TNA Xplosion: February 5, 2009
in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios
- Robert Roode (w/ Jacqueline) defeated Consequences Creed
TNA iMPACT!: February 5, 2009
in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida
- Dark Match: Cassandro defeated Petey Williams
- Eric Young & Jay Lethal defeated The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) (WATCH HERE)
- Shane Sewell defeated Abdul Bashir by DQ (WATCH HERE)
- The Beautiful People (Angelina Love & Velvet Sky) (w/ Cute Kip) defeated Roxxi & Taylor Wilde (WATCH HERE)
- Brutus Magnus defeated Shark Boy (WATCH HERE)
- Matt Morgan vs. Rhino ended in a no contest (WATCH HERE)
- Team 3D (Brother Devon & Brother Ray) defeated Kurt Angle & Sting by DQ (WATCH HERE)
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: February 5, 2010
at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee
- John Morrison defeated Kane and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match (WATCH HERE)
- R-Truth defeated Mike Knox in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match (WATCH HERE)
- CM Punk defeated Batista by Count-out in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match (WATCH HERE)
- Chris Jericho defeated Matt Hardy in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match (WATCH HERE)
- Mickie James & Beth Phoenix defeated Layla & Michelle McCool (WATCH HERE)
- Rey Mysterio defeated Dolph Ziggler in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match (WATCH HERE)
- Dark Match: The Undertaker (c) defeated Batista to retain the World Heavyweight Championship
Kevin Nash jackknife powerbombs Ryland Foxx - DreamWave Wrestling: February 5, 2011
TNA Xplosion: February 5, 2013
in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios
- Mickie James defeated Miss Tessmacher
- Magnus & Samoa Joe (c) defeated Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) in a Steel Cage Match to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship
WWE NXT: February 5, 2014
at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida
- Alexander Rusev (w/ Lana) defeated Sin Cara
- Emma defeated Alicia Fox
- Mason Ryan defeated Sylvester Lefort
- Tyson Kidd defeated Aiden English
- Adrian Neville defeated Corey Graves
TNA Xplosion: February 5, 2014
in Glasgow, Scotland at the Hydro
- Alpha Female vs. ODB ended in a Double DQ
WWE Main Event: February 5, 2014
at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- Dark match: Alexander Rusev (w/ Lana) defeated Tyson Kidd
- The Miz defeated Fandango (w/ Summer Rae) (WATCH HERE)
- Alberto Del Rio defeated Zack Ryder (WATCH HERE)
- Big E. Langston defeated Curtis Axel (WATCH HERE)
WWE Superstars: February 5, 2015
at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado
- Summer Rae & Cameron defeated Emma & Naomi (WATCH HERE)
- Fandango (w/ Rosa Mendes) defeated Adam Rose (WATCH HERE)
WWE Thursday Night Smackdown: February 5, 2015
at the World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
WATCH: "Miz TV" with special guests Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan: SmackDown, February 5, 2015
- Dark Match: Charlotte defeated Sasha Banks
- Dolph Ziggler & Ryback defeated Goldust & Stardust (WATCH HERE)
- Dean Ambrose defeated Curtis Axel (WATCH HERE)
- Fandango (w/ Rosa Mendes) defeated Adam Rose (WATCH HERE)
- Roman Reigns defeated The Miz (WATCH HERE)
- Rusev (w/ Lana) defeated Erick Rowan by submission (WATCH HERE)
- Paige defeated Alicia Fox by submission (WATCH HERE)
- Daniel Bryan defeated Jamie Noble, Joey Mercury & Seth Rollins in a Three On One Handicap Match by submission (WATCH HERE)
- Dark Match: Dean Ambrose defeated Bray Wyatt by DQ
