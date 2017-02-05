Birthdays:

- Madison Rayne (born February 5, 1986) turns 31

Deaths:- El Santo (September 23, 1917 – February 5, 1984)

***

WWWF: February 5, 1963

at Bridgeport Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut

- Johnny Barend & The Magnificent Maurice defeated Arnold Skaaland & Tony Martinelli [2-0] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Killer Kowalski defeated Frank Martinez [2-0] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Dory Dixon defeated Gordo Chihuahua

- Buddy Austin defeated Ted Lewin

- The Shadow defeated El Capitan

- Bobo Brazil defeated Frank Valois

- Buddy Rogers (c) defeated Miguel Perez to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

NWA Hollywood: February 5, 1969

in Los Angeles, California

- Nelson Royal defeated The Medic 1

- Chris Markoff defeated Billy Rogers

- Crybaby Cannon defeated Paul Jones by DQ

- Black Gordman & Pepper Gomez defeated Ox Anderson & The Invader

- Bobo Brazil (c) defeated Yaqui Joe to retain the NWA Americas Heavyweight Championship

NWA Western States: February 5, 1970

in the Sports Arena in Amarillo, Texas

- Bobby Duncum & Dusty Rhodes vs. Alex Perez & Mr. Wrestling ends in a Draw

- Bull Ramos defeated Billy Spears

- Rufus R. Jones defeated Man Mountain Mike

- The Beast (c) defeated Roberto Soto to retain the NWA Western States Heavyweight Championship

- Terry Funk defeated Harley Race by DQ

American Wrestling Association: February 5, 1981

at the Winnipeg Arena in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

- Brad Rheingans vs. Evan Johnson ended in a time-limit draw

- Tito Santana defeated Steve Regal

- Rick Hunter defeated Curt Hennig

- Angelo Mosca vs. Big John Studd ended in a no-contest

- AWA World Tag Team Champions The East-West Connection (Adrian Adonis and Jesse Ventura) defeated The High Flyers (Jim Brunzell and Greg Gagne)

- Nick Bockwinkel defeated AWA World Heavyweight Champion Verne Gagne by disqualification



WWF Prime Time Wrestling: February 5, 1985

at the Philadelphia Spectrum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Brutus Beefcake (w/ Johnny V) defeated Samula

- David Sammartino defeated Charlie Fulton

- Andre The Giant vs. Big John Studd (w/ Bobby Heenan) ended in a Double Count Out

The Main Event I: February 5, 1988

at the Market Square Arena in Indianapolis, Indiana

- Dark Match: Demolition defeated Billy Jack Haynes & Ken Patera

- Dark Match: Ron Bass defeated Koko B. Ware

- Dark Match: The British Bulldogs defeated The Islanders

- Dark Match: Jim Duggan defeated The One Man Gang

- Dark Match: The Ultimate Warrior defeated Sika

- Randy Savage (w/ Miss Elizabeth) defeated The Honky Tonk Man (c) (w/ Jimmy Hart & Peggy Sue) via count-out in a WWF Intercontinental Championship Match (8:39)

- Andre the Giant (w/ Ted DiBiase & Virgil) defeated Hulk Hogan (c) to win the WWF Championship

- Strike Force (Rick Martel & Tito Santana) defeated The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart) (w/ Jimmy Hart) to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship

WWF Wrestling Challenge: February 5, 1989

at the Jefferson Civic Center in Birmingham, Alabama

- Brutus Beefcake defeated Rusty Riddle

- Greg Valentine (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Paul Bryant

- Tito Santana defeated Tony Burton

- The Brooklyn Brawler (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated David Stoudemire

- Hercules defeated Tommy Causey

- The Brain Busters (Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard) (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Brian Costello & Mark Bow

- Bad News Brown defeated Reno Riggins

Smoky Mountain Wrestling: February 5, 1993

in Asheboro, North Carolina

- Robbie Eagle defeated Dark Secret

- Brian Lee defeated Killer Kyle

- Tim Horner defeated Dirty White Boy

- Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) defeated The Heavenly Bodies (Stan Lane & Tom Prichard)

- Tim Horner defeated Brian Lee, Dark Secret, Dirty White Boy, Killer Kyle, Ricky Morton, Robbie Eagle, Robert Gibson, Stan Lane & Tom Prichard in a 10 Man Battle Royal

WCW Saturday Night: February 5, 1994

at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia

- Ricky Steamboat defeated Tom Burton by DQ

- Pretty Wonderful (Paul Orndorff & Paul Roma) defeated Mark Starr & The Shockmaster

- Arn Anderson defeated Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker

- Thunder And Lightning (Lightning & Thunder) defeated Bill Payne & Ricky Tango

- Steve Austin (c) defeated Terry Taylor to retain the WCW United States Championship

- The Boss defeated The Equalizer

- Dark Match: Sting defeated Lord Steven Regal

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: February 5, 1994

at the Cumberland County Memorial Auditorium in Fayetteville, North Carolina

- Shawn Michaels defeated Gary Sabough

- Marty Jannetty & The 1-2-3 Kid defeated Barry Horowitz & Fidel Sierra

- Kwang (w/ Harvey Wippleman) defeated John Paul

- The Quebecers (Jacques & Pierre) (w/ Johnny Polo) vs. The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) ended in a Time Limit Draw (10:00)

- Doink defeated George South

Smoky Mountain Wrestling: February 5, 1994

in Morristown, Tennessee

- Bobby Blaze vs. Killer Kyle ended in a Time Limit Draw

- Robbie Eagle defeated Bo Alexander

- Prince Kharis defeated Anthony Michaels

- The Heavenly Bodies (Jimmy del Ray & Tom Prichard) (c) defeated The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) by DQ to retain the SMW Tag Team Championship

- Brian Lee & Chris Candido defeated Dirty White Boy & Tracy Smothers

ECW The Night The Line Was Crossed: February 5, 1994

from the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- 911 defeated Chad Austin

- Mr. Hughes vs. Sal Bellomo

- The Sandman & Tommy Cairo defeated Rockin Rebel & Pit Bull #1 in a Double Dog Collar Chain Tag Team Match

- The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock) defeated The Bruise Brothers (Don Harris & Ron Harris) in a No Rules Tag Team Match

- Jimmy Snuka defeated Tommy Dreamer

- Pat Tanaka & The Sheik defeated Kevin Sullivan & The Tazmaniac

- JT Smith defeated Mike Awesome

- Terry Funk (c) vs. Sabu vs. Shane Douglas ended in a Time Limit Draw in a ECW Heavyweight Title Three Way Dance Match

WWF Action Zone: February 5, 1995

in South Padre Island, Texas

- Diesel (c) defeated Owen Hart in a WWF World Championship Title Match

WWF Wrestling Challenge: February 5, 1995

in South Padre Island, Texas

- Bob Backlund defeated Raven Clark

- The Headshrinkers (Fatu & Sionne) (w/ Afa & Captain Lou Albano) defeated Lee Tobin & Sonny Pruitt

- Tatanka (w/ Ted DiBiase) defeated Matt Hardy

- Hakushi (w/ Shinja) defeated Shawn Dakota

- Duke Droese defeated Barry Horowitz

- Kama defeated Charlie Hunter

- Doink (w/ Dink) defeated Greg Davis

WCW Monday Nitro: February 5, 1996

in the Lakeland Center Jenkins Arena in Lakeland, Florida

- Dark Match: Konnan (c) defeated Devon Storm to retain the WCW United States Championship

- Dark Match: Bunkhouse Buck & Dick Slater defeated The Barrio Brothers (Fidel Sierra & Ricky Santana)

- Dark Match: Johnny B. Badd (c) defeated Diamond Dallas Page to retain the WCW World Television Championship

- Randy Savage (w/ Miss Elizabeth and Woman) (c) defeated Chris Benoit by DQ to retain the WCW World Heavyweight Championship

- Arn Anderson & Brian Pillman defeated Hugh Morrus & The Taskmaster via DQ

- Ric Flair (w/ Woman) defeated Marcus Alexander Bagwell

- Lex Luger & Sting (c) defeated The Road Warriors (Road Warrior Animal & Road Warrior Hawk) to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship

WWF Monday Night RAW: February 5, 1996

in Stockton, California at the Stockton Civic Auditorium

- Shawn Michaels & Diesel defeated Davey Boy Smith & Yokozuna (w/ Jim Cornette) via count-out

- The 1-2-3 Kid (w/ Ted DiBiase) defeated Hakushi

- Bret Hart (c) vs. Undertaker (w/ Paul Bearer) ended in a no contest in a WWF Championship Match

WCW Thunder: February 5, 1998

at the Beaumont Civic Center in Beaumont, Texas

- Hugh Morrus defeated La Parka

- Bill Goldberg defeated Jim Powers

- Kidman defeated Juventud Guerrera

- Silver King, Villano IV & Villano V defeated Super Calo, Lizmark Jr., & Chavo Guerrero Jr.

- Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner defeated Buff Bagwell & Konnan via disqualification

- Raven defeated Marty Jannetty

- Perry Saturn defeated Disco Inferno

- WCW US Champion Diamond Dallas Page fought Chris Benoit to a no contest

ECW Hardcore TV: February 5, 1999

in Detroit, Michigan

- Lance Storm defeated Spike Dudley

- Yoshihiro Tajiri defeated Super Crazy

- Taz defeated El Diablo

WCW Saturday Night: February 5, 2000

in Amherst, Massachusetts

- Dark Match: Fit Finlay defeated Steven Regal

- Lash LeRoux defeated Silver King

- Jim Duggan defeated Dave Burkhead

- Hardwork Walker defeated Jamie Howard

- Steven Regal defeated Fidel Sierra

- Kid Romeo defeated Texas Outlaw#1

- Crowbar & David Flair (w/ Daffney) defeated Disorderly Conduct (Mean Mike & Tough Tom)

- TAFKA Prince Iaukea defeated Jeremy Lopez

- 3-Count (Evan Karagias & Shannon Moore) defeated PG-13 (JC Ice & Wolfie D)

- The Demon defeated Yun Yang

- The Mamalukes (Big Vito & Johnny The Bull) (w/ Disco Inferno) defeated The Armstrongs (Scott Armstrong & Steve Armstrong)

WWF Jakked: February 5, 2000

at the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

- D-Lo Brown & The Godfather defeated The Head Bangers (Mosh & Thrasher)

- The Big Bossman defeated Stevie Richards

- Prince Albert defeated Gangrel

- Mideon defeated Funaki

WCW Monday Nitro: February 5, 2001

in the BancorpSouth Center in Tupelo, Mississippi

- Scott Steiner (w/ Midajah) defeated Evan Karagias, Jamie Knoble & The Jung Dragons (Kaz Hayashi & Yang) in a Four On One Handicap Match

- Rick Steiner defeated The Franchise (c) in a WCW United States Heavyweight Title Match

- Diamond Dallas Page defeated Scott Steiner (w/ Midajah) by DQ in a Non Title Match

- El Nino (Rey Mysterio Jr.) defeated Chavo Guerrero Jr. in a Non Title Match

- Chuck Palumbo & Sean O'Haire defeated Lance Storm & Mike Awesome in a Non Title Tag Team Match

- Brian Adams vs. Buff Bagwell - Time Limit Draw

- Scott Steiner defeated Kevin Nash & Rick Steiner in a Two On One Handicap Match

WWF Monday Night RAW: February 5, 2001

at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia

- Chris Jericho (c) defeated Matt Hardy (w/ Lita) to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- Christian & Edge defeated Kai En Tai (Funaki & Taka Michinoku)

- The Dudley Boyz (Buh Buh Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) (c) defeated Kane & The Undertaker by DQ to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship

- Haku & Rikishi defeated Too Cool (Grandmaster Sexay & Scotty 2 Hotty)

- Chris Benoit defeated Al Snow

- Kurt Angle & The Rock (w/ Trish Stratus) defeated Steve Austin & Triple H (w/ Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley) in a No Disqualification Tag Team Match

NWA Total Nonstop Action PPV #31: February 5, 2003

at Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee

- Jorge Estrada defeated Glen Gilberti (w/ Mike Sanders)

- Sonny Siaki (w/ Desire) (c) defeated The Amazing Red in a NWA TNA X Title Match

- Tenacious Z defeated BG James (With special referee: Scott Armstrong)

- Ron Killings defeated David Flair and Jerry Lynn and Mike Sanders in a Four Way Elimination Match

- Trinity (w/ Kid Kash) defeated Desire (w/ Sonny Siaki)

- Triple X (Elix Skipper & Lo-Ki) (c) vs. The Disciples Of The New Church (Brian Lee & Slash) (w/ James Mitchell) ended in a double pin in a NWA World Tag Team Title Match

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: February 5, 2004

at the Gund Arena in Cleveland, Ohio

- Rikishi & Scotty 2 Hotty defeated The Basham Brothers (Danny Basham & Doug Basham) (w / Shaniqua) (c) in WWE Tag Team Title Match

- The Big Show (c) defeated Billy Gunn in a WWE United States Championship Match

- Billy Kidman defeated Jamie Noble

- Rey Mysterio defeated Chavo Guerrero Sr. in a Non Title Match

- Kurt Angle defeated Hardcore Holly

TNA Xplosion: February 5, 2007

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Robert Roode defeated Chase Stevens

WWF Monday Night RAW: February 5, 2007

at the Tyson Event Center in Sioux City, Iowa

- Chris Masters & The World's Greatest Tag Team (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin) defeated Carlito & Cryme Tyme (JTG and Shad) (w/ Torrie Wilson)

- Umaga (w/ Armando Alejandro Estrada) defeated Balls Mahoney

- Super Crazy (w/ Mickie James) defeated Johnny Nitro (w/ Melina)

- Mickie James (w/ Super Crazy) (c) defeated Melina (w/ Johnny Nitro) to retain the WWE Women's Championship

- Jeff Hardy defeated Ric Flair

- Bobby Lashley (c) defeated Kenny Dykstra to retain the ECW World Heavyweight Championship

- Shawn Michaels defeated Edge and Randy Orton in a WWE Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat Match # 1 Contendership match

ECW on Sci-Fi: February 5, 2008

at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

- Victoria & Layla (w/ Lena) defeated Kelly Kelly & Michelle McCool

- John Morrison (w/ Mike Mizanin) defeated Tommy Dreamer (w/ Colin Delaney)

- Kofi Kingston defeated James Curtis

- CM Punk defeated Chavo Guerrero Jr. in a Gulf of Mexico Extreme Rules match

TNA Xplosion: February 5, 2009

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Robert Roode (w/ Jacqueline) defeated Consequences Creed

TNA iMPACT!: February 5, 2009

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Dark Match: Cassandro defeated Petey Williams

- Eric Young & Jay Lethal defeated The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

- Shane Sewell defeated Abdul Bashir by DQ

- The Beautiful People (Angelina Love & Velvet Sky) (w/ Cute Kip) defeated Roxxi & Taylor Wilde

- Brutus Magnus defeated Shark Boy

- Matt Morgan vs. Rhino ended in a no contest

- Team 3D (Brother Devon & Brother Ray) defeated Kurt Angle & Sting by DQ

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: February 5, 2010

at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee

- John Morrison defeated Kane and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

- R-Truth defeated Mike Knox in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

- CM Punk defeated Batista by Count-out in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

- Chris Jericho defeated Matt Hardy in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

- Mickie James & Beth Phoenix defeated Layla & Michelle McCool

- Rey Mysterio defeated Dolph Ziggler in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

- Dark Match: The Undertaker (c) defeated Batista to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

Kevin Nash jackknife powerbombs Ryland Foxx - DreamWave Wrestling: February 5, 2011



TNA Xplosion: February 5, 2013

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Mickie James defeated Miss Tessmacher

- Magnus & Samoa Joe (c) defeated Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) in a Steel Cage Match to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship

WWE NXT: February 5, 2014

at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida

- Alexander Rusev (w/ Lana) defeated Sin Cara

- Emma defeated Alicia Fox

- Mason Ryan defeated Sylvester Lefort

- Tyson Kidd defeated Aiden English

- Adrian Neville defeated Corey Graves

TNA Xplosion: February 5, 2014

in Glasgow, Scotland at the Hydro

- Alpha Female vs. ODB ended in a Double DQ

WWE Main Event: February 5, 2014

at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

- Dark match: Alexander Rusev (w/ Lana) defeated Tyson Kidd

- The Miz defeated Fandango (w/ Summer Rae)

- Alberto Del Rio defeated Zack Ryder

- Big E. Langston defeated Curtis Axel

WWE Superstars: February 5, 2015

at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado

- Summer Rae & Cameron defeated Emma & Naomi

- Fandango (w/ Rosa Mendes) defeated Adam Rose

WWE Thursday Night Smackdown: February 5, 2015

at the World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

WATCH: "Miz TV" with special guests Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan: SmackDown, February 5, 2015

- Dark Match: Charlotte defeated Sasha Banks

- Dolph Ziggler & Ryback defeated Goldust & Stardust

- Dean Ambrose defeated Curtis Axel

- Fandango (w/ Rosa Mendes) defeated Adam Rose

- Roman Reigns defeated The Miz

- Rusev (w/ Lana) defeated Erick Rowan by submission

- Paige defeated Alicia Fox by submission

- Daniel Bryan defeated Jamie Noble, Joey Mercury & Seth Rollins in a Three On One Handicap Match by submission

- Dark Match: Dean Ambrose defeated Bray Wyatt by DQ

