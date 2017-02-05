Welcome to Wrestling Inc's viewing party for Super Bowl 51! Chime in on today's big game in the Comments section below.

Wrestling will be somewhat represented tonight, as a Wonderful Pistachios ad with John Cena voicing Ernie the Elephant will be airing during the first quarter. Trailers for The Rock's upcoming movies, Baywatch and The Fate of the Furious, will also air during tonight's game. In an interesting bit of trivia, the trailer for The Rock's movie, GI Joe 2, aired during BOTH the 2011 and 2012 Super Bowls, which may be the only time a trailer for the same movie aired on consecutive years. GI Joe 2 was scheduled to release in 2011, but was pushed to 2012.

WWE aired their only Super Bowl commercial in company history in 1999, which you can watch in the video above, which was the first time The Rock was featured in a Super Bowl ad. The Rock also appeared in a big budget "Got Milk?" commercial in 2013, as seen below:

The following year, WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Sgt. Slaughter made brief appearances in a Radio Shack 80s throwback spot, which you can watch below:

WrestleMania 2 also featured a battle royal with players from the 1986 Super Bowl Champions, the Chicago Bears, which included Jimbo Covert, Bill Fralic, Russ Francis, Ernie Holmes, Harvey Martin and William "The Refrigerator" Perry, who was a huge star at that time. Footage from that match is below:

