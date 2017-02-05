Source: Guide Live

Guide Live recently interviewed Cody Rhodes, who was promoting last night's ROH Honor Reigns Supreme in Dallas. Below are a couple of highlights:

"I mean, unless somebody asks me specific to watch - a lot of my buddies, we're in one massive group text so there's a lot of griping and chatting about gossip, feels like I'm still in the locker room half the time and I miss that - but right now it's not really for me.

"It wasn't really for me the last few years I was there. Not that I don't love WWE, I had such fun there. I met my wife there. Just the product being PG and being so watered down with such super talented guys on it, it almost makes me mad to watch it. So, I avoid."

WWE inducting Kurt Angle into the Hall of Fame:

"He's just a tremendous headliner. He's the greatest pure wrestler - no one with an amateur acumen can ever compare unless they also have an Olympic gold medal ... I just can't wait to see him. I let him know that day that I can't wait to see him and tell him congratulations. One of the things my dad told me was the only real thing when it comes to the world of wrestling, the only real thing is the Hall of Fame. Maybe that's because he was a Hall of Famer, but I'll never forget that."

Rhodes also discussed wife Brandi in TNA, if he'll do more acting, creating his monicker "The American Nightmare" and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

