- This week The Ultimate Warrior was featured on Canvas 2 Canvas. At the end of the video, it teased Bray Wyatt as next week's subject.
- With the Super Bowl just hours away, many WWE Superstars have been sending out their predictions on social media. Here's a sample of them, including Carmella's throwback to when she was a New England Patriots cheerleader.
Carmella:
#PatriotsNation #SuperBowlSunday Lets go @Patriots!!! pic.twitter.com/MAw1BYD0E6— Carmella (@CarmellaWWE) February 5, 2017
James Ellsworth:
Root for the @Patriots to win the #superbowl tonight because that's @CarmellaWWE's favorite team, no excuses, just do it #obeytheprincess— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) February 5, 2017
The Miz:
I got #Falcons winning. Control the clock and the W is yours. https://t.co/Ttxu23f740— The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 5, 2017
Mojo Rawley:
#SuperBowlSunday! While I do respect the @AtlantaFalcons journey this year, it's all about the @Patriots! Either way, it'll be a great game!— Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) February 5, 2017
Eva Marie:
I'm going with the @Patriots today let's go boys #Superbowl ??— Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) February 5, 2017
Sasha Banks:
#PatriotsNation #SuperBowlSunday pic.twitter.com/AVEuMon3Da— Im a Seahorse (@SashaBanksWWE) February 5, 2017
Nikki Bella:
