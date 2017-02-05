- This week The Ultimate Warrior was featured on Canvas 2 Canvas. At the end of the video, it teased Bray Wyatt as next week's subject.

posted a gallery of every WWE Champion in the company's history. This includes John Cena, CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, and Brock Lesnar, among others.

- With the Super Bowl just hours away, many WWE Superstars have been sending out their predictions on social media. Here's a sample of them, including Carmella's throwback to when she was a New England Patriots cheerleader.

Carmella:

James Ellsworth:

Root for the @Patriots to win the #superbowl tonight because that's @CarmellaWWE's favorite team, no excuses, just do it #obeytheprincess — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) February 5, 2017

The Miz:

I got #Falcons winning. Control the clock and the W is yours. https://t.co/Ttxu23f740 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 5, 2017

Mojo Rawley:

#SuperBowlSunday! While I do respect the @AtlantaFalcons journey this year, it's all about the @Patriots! Either way, it'll be a great game! — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) February 5, 2017

Eva Marie:

I'm going with the @Patriots today let's go boys #Superbowl ?? — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) February 5, 2017

Sasha Banks:

Nikki Bella:

Are you rooting for the New England @patriots like @thenikkibella... A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:11am PST

