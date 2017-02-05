- This week The Ultimate Warrior was featured on Canvas 2 Canvas. At the end of the video, it teased Bray Wyatt as next week's subject.

- WWE posted a gallery of every WWE Champion in the company's history. This includes John Cena, CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, and Brock Lesnar, among others.

Randy Orton Says The Super Bowl Doesn't Have Sh-t On Wrestlemania, Talks Facing John Cena Again
- With the Super Bowl just hours away, many WWE Superstars have been sending out their predictions on social media. Here's a sample of them, including Carmella's throwback to when she was a New England Patriots cheerleader.

Carmella:


James Ellsworth:


The Miz:


Mojo Rawley:


Eva Marie:


Sasha Banks:


Nikki Bella:

Are you rooting for the New England @patriots like @thenikkibella...

A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on


