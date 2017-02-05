Bill Goldberg has been announced for non-WWE events to take place in the UK after WrestleMania 33, where he's expected to face Brock Lesnar with the WWE Universal Title on the line.

Three events titled "You're Next! An Evening with Goldberg" will take place on June 25th in Glasgow, June 27th in Manchester and July 2nd in London.

Tickets for the one-man shows go on sale February 10th. Below is a graphic promoting the events:

It is with the GREATEST of pleasures that we say....GLASGOW...MANCHESTER....LONDON....@Goldberg says....YOU'RE NEXT!!! pic.twitter.com/WJeFYKKyVA — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) February 3, 2017

