Thanks to Fran Resendes for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada:
* Natalya and Naomi defeated Carmella and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Natalya left Naomi hanging when she went for a tag at one point
* Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English. Simon Gotch was at ringside
* Bray Wyatt defeated Luke Harper with Sister Abigail
* Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews
* Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto with End of Days. After the match, Curt Hawkins came out and demanded a match
* Kalisto quickly pinned Curt Hawkins
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz and AJ Styles
