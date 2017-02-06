Thanks to Fran Resendes for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained over The Usos, Breezango, Heath Slater & Rhyno and The Ascension in Tag Team Turmoil

* Natalya and Naomi defeated Carmella and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Natalya left Naomi hanging when she went for a tag at one point

* Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English. Simon Gotch was at ringside

* Bray Wyatt defeated Luke Harper with Sister Abigail

* Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews

* Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto with End of Days. After the match, Curt Hawkins came out and demanded a match

* Kalisto quickly pinned Curt Hawkins

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz and AJ Styles

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.