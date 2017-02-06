Thanks to Andrew Moss for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Eugene, Oregon:

* The New Day defeated Titus O'Neil and The Shining Stars

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Cedric Alexander

* Goldust, R-Truth and Sin Cara defeated Curtis Axel, Jinder Mahal and Bo Dallas

* RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson retained over Cesaro and Sheamus

* Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn

* Bayley, Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox defeated Dana Brooke, Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

* Big Show defeated WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a non-title Street Fight

