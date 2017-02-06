The Road to WrestleMania 33 continues as tonight's WWE RAW takes place from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
WWE is focusing on the following points in their official preview for tonight:
* Goldberg responds to Brock Lesnar's challenge to a final battle at WrestleMania
* Seth Rollins' injury status to be revealed
* Does Sami Zayn top the "list" of U.S. Title contenders?
* Will Braun Strowman strike back against Roman Reigns?
* Nia Jax's warpath continues
