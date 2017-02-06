- There might not be a better way to get hyped for an event than to watch "Countdown" put on by the UFC. The promotion has released an online version of the preview show for Saturday's UFC 208 event.

Featuring a look at three of the main card bouts, including the female featherweight title fight between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie, the series goes in-depth with training camp access and interviews for the fighters.

Also featured are segments on fights between Anderson Silva and Derek Brunson, and Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza and Tim Boetsch.

- UFC president Dana White was on-scene as the New England Patriots shocked the world with a stunning fourth-quarter rally to win Super Bowl 51 in overtime vs. the Atlanta Falcons Sunday night. White, a Patriots fan, was in attendance with UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.





HOLY f--kIN s--t!!!!! @patriots A photo posted by Dana White (@danawhite) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:31pm PST

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.