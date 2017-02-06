- The Bella Twins discuss their new Birdiebee brand for women in this new video.
"WWE Hall of Famer, Stan Hansen discusses everything from breaking Bruno Sammartino's neck, to his rivalry with Andre the Giant!"
- As seen below, Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title to the New England Patriots for winning last night's NFL Super Bowl 51:
A never-say-quit team, a football dynasty, and an amazing #SB51.— Triple H (@TripleH) February 6, 2017
Congrats @Patriots, this title is coming to New England!! pic.twitter.com/rRBV2bYxjF
