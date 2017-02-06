- The Bella Twins discuss their new Birdiebee brand for women in this new video.

- A new episode of "Legends with JBL" will premiere on the WWE Network tomorrow at 3pm EST. His guest will be WWE Hall of Famer Stan Hansen. Below is the synopsis:

"WWE Hall of Famer, Stan Hansen discusses everything from breaking Bruno Sammartino's neck, to his rivalry with Andre the Giant!"

- As seen below, Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title to the New England Patriots for winning last night's NFL Super Bowl 51:

A never-say-quit team, a football dynasty, and an amazing #SB51.

Congrats @Patriots, this title is coming to New England!! pic.twitter.com/rRBV2bYxjF — Triple H (@TripleH) February 6, 2017

