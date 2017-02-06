WSVN-TV entertainment reporter Chris Van Vliet interviewed MVP this past weekend after his match at Brain Buster Pro Wrestling in Pompano Beach, FL. You can watch the full interview in the video above, they sent us these highlights:

"I guess the biggest difference, and I don't mean this disrespectfully, is the difference between Coca Cola and RC Cola. One is a conglomerate and the other is a niche audience. There are TNA fans who are passionate TNA fans, but WWE's brand saturation is unmatchable... but if there's a nuclear holocaust tomorrow, the only thing that is going to survive is rats, roaches, Sabu, Sandman and TNA. TNA somehow will survive, they'll still be around."

Why he got fired from TNA:

"I'll tell you exactly what happened to me. An executive there made a bad decision. He screwed up and fired me for his mistake. I've always said that I don't have any animosity towards TNA; the production crew, the locker room, everybody was great. You just have some really poor management. People in positions that didn't know what they were doing."

How much he loves Independent Wrestling:

"I don't necessarily want to sign a contract anywhere anymore. I'm a father now and I have a 2-year old boy. I only work on the weekends, I make my own schedule and I get to spend time with him."

What his gimmick in Lucha Underground was going to be:

"I was going to be somebody completely different. With a mask and everything. I'm sure the smarter people would have known it was me but at the time I was training to do a whole different moveset. I was going to change my whole style. I was really investing in the character because it was a challenge. For the first time I'm going to be back in the ring but not as MVP but as a different character."

A possible WWE return:

"I don't have any disparaging words about WWE. As an ex-convict, when society wouldn't give me a minimum wage job, Vince McMahon gave me an opportunity to become a household name. And I made more money than both of my parents combined in their lifetimes. I can do what I do now because of the opportunity that Vince gave me and then when I wanted to leave, he said 'cool. come back when you're ready.' I have nothing but respect for Vince and WWE but it's kind of like that really hot girlfriend that you used to date and everyone was into. When she's on your arm everybody is like 'woah! He's with her!' but she farts in her sleep too. She has her flaws. Everybody else doesn't know that and when you go your separate ways there is no animosity, no hard feelings. It was a good time, we had our thing but we've moved on."

