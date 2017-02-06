- WWE has added every episode of WWE SmackDown from 2008 to 2009 to the WWE Network.

- For today only, you can buy one t-shirt and get the second for only $1 at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link . The offer ends Monday, February 6th at 11:59 PT.

- As noted, Hulk Hogan is expected to eventually return to WWE. WWE suspended Hogan in July of 2014 after an audio tape of Hogan making racist remarks from years earlier was leaked. Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter to expect Hogan to return "sooner than later."

Expect it sooner than later https://t.co/98AAq8GNSg — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 6, 2017

As of this writing, Hogan remains omitted from the Hall of Fame section on WWE.com.

