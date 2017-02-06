WWE announced that RAW tag team champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson will defend their titles against Cesaro & Sheamus on tonight's RAW.
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.
WWE announced that RAW tag team champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson will defend their titles against Cesaro & Sheamus on tonight's RAW.
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.
Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.comments powered by Disqus
Goldberg Hypes Tonight's RAW, Triple H On The Rock 'n' Roll Express WWE HOF Induction, Brie Bella
Enzo Amore And Big Cass On Tonight's RAW Title Match, Mick Foley - Dee Snider Video, WWE Stock Down
Big Opener Set For Tonight's WWE RAW
Chinese Talents Report To The WWE Performance Center
Today In History (2/6): Clash Of The Champions X, IMPACT Lockdown Edition, The Eliminators Win Gold
Title Match Announced For Tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW
WrestleMania Vs. Super Bowl Comparison, Dana Warrior Signs WWE Contract, New Day Watch Super Bowl
Hulk Hogan WWE Return Note, SmackDown Episodes Added To WWE Network, WWE Shop Sale
Backstage News On Why WWE Had Roman Reigns Enter The Royal Rumble At 30
Goldberg Booked For Non-WWE Events After WrestleMania
WWE Tryout News: List Of Names, Another Former TNA Wrestler, Media For "Ridiculously Jacked" Recruit
News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Goldberg Answers Challenge, Seth Rollins Status Update, Sami Zayn, More
Jim Ross On If Ronda Rousey's Losses Hurt Chances Working With WWE, If He Thinks CM Punk Will Return
Sabu On How Vince McMahon And Paul Heyman Differ, "Fake" WWE Hall Of Fame, John Cena's Talents
Top NJPW Star's Contract Last Year Was For $2.2 Million?
Nikki Bella's Most Cherished John Cena Gift (Video), Cesaro Misses Seth Rollins, WWE Shop Sale