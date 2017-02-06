WWE announced that RAW tag team champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson will defend their titles against Cesaro & Sheamus on tonight's RAW.

As noted, also announced for tonight's show is Goldberg responding to Brock Lesnar's challenge to a match at WrestleMania along with an update on Seth Rollins' injury.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.