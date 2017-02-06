Birthdays:
NWA Central States: February 6, 1950
at the Century II Auditorium in Wichita, Kansas
- Otto Kuss defeated Sky Hi Ross
- Vic Holbrook defeated Ellis Bashara
- Vic Christy defeated Tommy O'Toole
- Lee Henning defeated Mike Sharpe
NWA Mid-America: February 6, 1959
in Birmingham, Alabama
- The Great Bolo defeated Henry Spindola
- Al Greene & Don Greene vs. Len Rossi & Tex Riley ended in a Draw
- Charlie Keene defeated The Great Yamato
NWA St. Louis: February 6, 1959
in the Kiel Auditorium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Penny Banner defeated Tona Tomah
- Farmer Marlin & Tommy O'Toole defeated Bill McDaniel & Rip Hawk
- Angelo Poffo defeated Wilbur Snyder
- Dick Hutton defeated Bobby Bruns
- Pat O'Connor (c) defeated Gene Kiniski to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship
WWWF: February 6, 1963
in Baltimore, Maryland
- The Shadow defeated Frank Valois
- Buddy Austin defeated Tommy O'Toole
- Johnny Barend & The Magnificent Maurice defeated Gene Kelly & Jolly Cholly
- Killer Kowalski vs. The Shadow ended in a No Contest
- Buddy Rogers (c) vs. Bobo Brazil ended in a No Contest to retain the World Heavyweight Championship
WATCH: Bobo Brazil WWF Tribute Video
NWA Hollywood: February 6, 1969
in Bakersfield, California
- Black Gordman, Bobo Brazil & George Cannon defeated Fred Blassie, Harley Race & Paul Jones
WATCH: Bobo Brazil vs. Gashouse Gilbert (WWWF United States Heavyweight Championship Match) - WWWF in MSG, October 25, 1976
NWA St. Louis: February 6, 1970
in St. Louis, Missouri
- Frank Hester & Ronnie Etchison defeated Joe Tomasso & Ricky Renaldo
- Roger Kirby defeated Ricky Renaldo
- Wilbur Snyder defeated Ernie Bemis
- Bob Geigel won a Battle Royal
- Crimson Knight vs. Pat O'Connor ended in a Draw
- Blackjack Lanza defeated Jack Brisco
WATCH FULL MATCH: Blackjack Lanza vs. Lee Wong - WWWF All-Star Wrestling at Madison Square Garden: June 30, 1973
NWA Worldwide: February 6, 1984
in North Carolina
- Mark Youngblood defeated Bob Owens
- The Masked Outlaw (c) (w/ Gary Hart) vs. Mark Fleming ended in a No Contest in a NWA Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Title Match
- Wahoo McDaniel defeated Ben Alexander
WATCH: Ric Flair' & Wahoo McDaniel cut a Promo - Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling 8/24/83
- Adrian Street (w/ Ms. Linda) defeated Keith Larson
- The Assassin (w/ Paul Jones) defeated Al Scott
- Don Kernodle & Ivan Koloff (c) (w/ Gary Hart) defeated Gerald Finley & Randy Barber to retain the NWA World Tag Team Championship
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: February 6, 1988
at the Hersheypark Arena in Hershey, Pennsylvania
- Dark match: George Steele defeated Wellington Wilkins
- Dark match: Barry Horowitz & Steve Lombardi defeated Lanny Poffo & Scott Casey
- Dark match: Hercules & King Harley Race defeated The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith & The Dynamite Kid) by Count Out
- Dark match: The Killer Bees (B. Brian Blair & Jim Brunzell) defeated Barry Horowitz & Steve Lombardi
- Dark match: The Bolsheviks (Boris Zhukov & Nikolai Volkoff) defeated Brady Boone & SD Jones
- Rick Rude (w/ Bobby Heenan) vs. Ricky Steamboat ended in a Double DQ
- Don Muraco defeated Dusty Wolfe
- Ron Bass defeated Gary Starr
- Jim Duggan defeated Brian Costello
- Bam Bam Bigelow (w/ Oliver Humperdink) defeated Gino Carabello
- The One Man Gang (w/ Slick) defeated Jerry Grey
WATCH: One Man Gang vs. Lanny Poffo' - WWF Wrestling Challenge: April 17, 1988
NWA Clash of the Champions X: Texas Shootout - February 6, 1990
at the Memorial Coliseum in Corpus Christi, Texas
- Steve Williams defeated Samoan Savage
- Flyin 'Brian & The Z-Man defeated The MOD Squad (Basher & Spike)
- Mil Mascaras defeated Cactus Jack (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)
- Norman the Lunatic defeated Kevin Sullivan in a Falls Count Anywhere Match
- The Skyscrapers (Dan Spivey & Mean Mark) defeated The Road Warriors (Road Warrior Animal & Road Warrior Hawk) by DQ
- The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) (c) defeated Doom (Butch Reed & Ron Simmons) to retain the NWA World Tag Team Championship
- The Four Horsemen (Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson & Ric Flair) defeated Gary Hart International (Buzz Sawyer, The Dragon Master & The Great Muta) (w/ Gary Hart) in a Steel Cage match
Smoky Mountain Wrestling: February 6, 1993
in Morristown, Tennessee
- Tim Horner defeated Killer Kyle
- Dirty White Boy defeated Reno Riggins
- Brian Lee defeated Kevin Sullivan in a Falls Count Anywhere
- Bobby Eaton & The Heavenly Bodies (Stan Lane & Tom Prichard) defeated Dutch Mantel, Jimmy Golden & Robert Fuller
- Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) defeated The Heavenly Bodies (Stan Lane & Tom Prichard) to retain the SMW Tag Team Championship
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: February 6, 1993
at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas
- The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) defeated Dave Silguero & Robert Taylor
- Bam Bam Bigelow defeated Rudy Flores
- Doink defeated Reno Riggins
- Jim Duggan defeated Yokozuna (w/ Mr. Fuji) in a Duggan Wins If Yokozuna Falls Match (WATCH HERE)
- The Beverly Brothers (Beau Beverly & Blake Beverly) (w/ The Genius) defeated Bob East & Pete Christie
AAA: February 6, 1994
in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico
- Super Calo, Torero & Winners defeated Juventud Guerrera, Picudo & Psicosis in a Six Man Tag Team Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- Los Payasos (Coco Amarillo, Coco Azul & Coco Rojo) defeated Latin Lover, Misterioso & Volador in a Six Man Tag Team Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- Heavy Metal, Konnan & Octagon defeated Cien Caras, Fuerza Guerrera & Jerry Estrada by DQ in a Six Man Tag Team Two Out Of Three Falls Match
WWF Wrestling Challenge: February 6, 1994
at the Florence Civic Center in Florence, South Carolina
- Doink (w/ Dink) defeated Bam Bam Bigelow (w/ Luna Vachon) by Count Out
- Diesel (w/ Shawn Michaels) defeated Brad Anderson
- Crush (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Tyrone Knox
WATCH: Crush vs. Repo Man at WWF SummerSlam 1992
- Men On A Mission (Mabel & Mo) (w/ Oscar) defeated Fidel Sierra & Terry Thomas
Smoky Mountain Wrestling: February 6, 1994
in Beckley, West Virgina
- Robbie Eagle defeated Brad Batten
- Prince Kharis defeated Bart Batten by DQ
- Bobby Blaze defeated Killer Kyle
- Dirty White Boy & Tracy Smothers defeated Brian Lee & Chris Candido by DQ
- The Heavenly Bodies (Jimmy del Ray & Tom Prichard) (c) defeated The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) by Count Out to retain the SMW Tag Team Championship
WWF Monday Night RAW: February 6, 1995
at the Manatee Civic Center in Palmetto, Florida
- King Kong Bundy, Irwin R. Schyster, & Tatanka defeated Men on a Mission & Lex Luger
- Man Mountain Rock defeated Charlie Hunter
- Mantaur (w/ Jim Cornette) defeated Leroy Howard
- Razor Ramon defeated Frank Lancaster
WATCH: The Undertaker' vs. Razor Ramon in WWF
- Henry Godwinn defeated Bill Weaver
ECW Hardcore TV: February 6, 1996
in the Lost Battalion Hall in Queens, New York
- The Eliminators (John Kronus & Perry Saturn) defeated Cactus Jack & Mikey Whipwreck (c) to win the ECW World Tag Team Championship
- Rey Misterio Jr. (c) defeated Juventud Guerrera to retain the WWA World Heavyweight Championship
ECW Hardcore TV: February 6, 1997
in the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Stevie Richards defeated Ricky Morton
WATCH: Big Stevie Cool w/Super Nova, The Blue Meanie' & 7-11 vs. Little Guido - WWF RAW: February 24, 1997
- Steve Williams defeated Axl Rotten
- Raven (c) defeated Steve Williams to retain the ECW World Heavyweight Championship
- The Sandman defeated D-Von Dudley
WATCH: Tommy Dreamer' w/Beulah vs. D-Von Dudley' w/Bubba Ray Dudley - WWF RAW: February 24, 1997
WWF Shotgun Saturday Night: February 6, 1999
at the Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona
- Dark match: Matt Hardy defeated ???
WATCH: Matt Hardy vs. Hakushi - WWF RAW: January 9, 1995
- Jeff Jarrett & Owen Hart (c) defeated The JOB Squad (Bob Holly & Scorpio) to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship
- Steve Blackman defeated Tiger Ali Singh
WATCH: Steve Blackman WWF Entrance
- Matt Hardy defeated ???
ECW Hardcore TV: February 6, 2000
in New Orleans, Louisiana
- Danny Doring & Roadkill defeated The Dupps (Bo Dupp & Jack Dupp) and Kid Kash & Nova
WATCH: Danny Doring, Amish Roadkill & Angelica (Lita) vs. Chris Chetti, Nova & Jazz' - ECW Hardcore TV: September 10, 1999
- Da Baldies (Spanish Angel & Vic Grimes) defeated Balls Mahoney & New Jack in a Street Fight
- Rob Van Dam (c) defeated Masato Tanaka to retain the ECW World Television Championship
WWF Heat: February 6, 2000
at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Too Cool (Grandmaster Sexay & Scotty 2 Hotty) defeated The Mean Street Posse (Joey Abs & Rodney) (w/ Pete Gas)
WATCH: Too Cool WWF Entrance Theme Song
- Christian defeated Funaki
WATCH: Christian WWF Entrance Theme Song
- The Big Bossman defeated Val Venis (c) by DQ in a WWF European Championship Match
- The Hardy Boyz (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) defeated The Head Bangers (Mosh & Thrasher)
- Prince Albert defeated Viscera
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: February 6, 2003
at the First Union Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Rey Mysterio defeated Jamie Noble (w / Nidia) (WATCH HERE)
- Rikishi defeated Nunzio
- Billy Kidman defeated Matt Hardy Version 1.0 (w / Shannon Moore) in a Non Title Match
- Team Angle (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin) (w / Paul Heyman) defeated Los Guerreros (Chavo Guerrero & Eddie Guerrero) (c) in a WWE Tag Team Title Match
- The A-Train defeated Shannon Moore
- Kurt Angle (c) defeated Chris Benoit in a WWE Heavyweight Title Match
WWE Monday Night RAW: February 6, 2006
at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- Chris Masters defeated Kane in a Road To Wrestlemania Tournament First Round Match
- Ashley Massaro defeated Mickie James (with special referee Trish Stratus)
- Triple H defeated Ric Flair in a Road To Wrestlemania Tournament First Round Match
- The Big Show defeated Shelton Benjamin in a Road To Wrestlemania Tournament First Round Match
WATCH: Shelton Benjamin vs. Vance Archer in ECW
- Rob Van Dam defeated Carlito in a Road To Wrestlemania Tournament First Round Match
- John Cena & Maria defeated Edge & Lita
WATCH: Maria Entrance Theme Song
- Dark Match: John Cena (c) defeated Edge to retain the WWE Championship
ECW on Sci-Fi: February 6, 2007
in Omaha, Nebraska
- Kevin Thorn (w/ Ariel) defeated Tommy Dreamer
- Bobby Lashley defeated Hardcore Holly
- Marcus Cor Von defeated Balls Mahoney
- Elijah Burke defeated Rob Van Dam
WATCH FULL MATCH: CM Punk' vs. Elijah Burke (#1 Contender for the ECW Championship Match) - ECW: June 26, 2007
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: February 6, 2009
at the Conseco Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- Dark Match: Kung Fu Naki defeated Zack Ryder
- Vladimir Kozlov defeated Carlito, Chavo Guerrero, Curt Hawkins, Jesse, Kizarny, Kung Fu Naki, Montel Vontavious Porter, Primo, R-Truth, Scotty Goldman, Shelton Benjamin, The Brian Kendrick, The Great Khali & Zack Ryder in a Elimination Chamber Qualifying Battle Royal
- Montel Vontavious Porter defeated Shelton Benjamin
WATCH: Montel Vontavious Porter vs. Big Show on RAW
- John Morrison, The Brian Kendrick & The Miz (w/ Ezekiel Jackson) defeated Carlito, Primo & R-Truth
- Michelle McCool defeated Eve Torres
- Umaga defeated Kung Fu Naki
- The Undertaker & Triple H defeated Edge & The Big Show
"Ask the Divas" - February 6, 2010
WWE Monday Night RAW: February 6, 2012
at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- The Big Show defeated Daniel Bryan (w/ AJ) by Count Out
- Sheamus defeated David Otunga (WATCH HERE)
- Randy Orton & The Great Khali defeated Cody Rhodes & Wade Barrett
- Alicia Fox, Eve Torres, Kelly Kelly & Tamina defeated Beth Phoenix, Natalya & The Bella Twins (Brie Bella & Nikki Bella)
- Chris Jericho defeated CM Punk, Dolph Ziggler (w/ Vickie Guerrero), Kofi Kingston, R-Truth and The Miz
WWE NXT: February 6, 2013
at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida
- British Ambition (Adrian Neville and Oliver Grey) defeated Kassius Ohno & Leo Kruger in a WWE NXT Tag Team Title Tournament Semi Final Match
- Conor O'Brian defeated Mike Dalton
- The Wyatt Family (Erick Rowan & Luke Harper) (w/ Bray Wyatt) defeat Bo Dallas & Michael McGillicutty in a WWE NXT Tag Team Title Tournament Semi Final Match
WWE Main Event: February 6, 2013
at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
WATCH: In-Ring Segment with Cody Rhodes & Sheamus on Main Event
- Sheamus defeated Cody Rhodes (WATCH HERE)
- Damien Sandow defeated Daniel Bryan (WATCH HERE)
WATCH: Backstage Segment between Aksana, Tamina & The Funkadactyls w/Brodus Clay
- Cameron & Naomi defeated Aksana & Tamina Snuka (WATCH HERE)
TNA iMPACT!: February 6, 2014
in the Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland
- Abyss defeated Eric Young in a Moster's Ball match (WATCH HERE)
- Austin Aries (c) defeated Zema Ion to retain the TNA X-Division Championship (WATCH HERE)
- Kurt Angle defeated Magnus by DQ (WATCH HERE)
- Samoa Joe defeated Bobby Roode in a TNAW World Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Match (WATCH HERE)
WWE Superstars: February 6, 2015
at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado
- Summer Rae & Cameron defeated Emma & Naomi (WATCH HERE)
- Fandango (w/ Rosa Mendes) defeated Adam Rose (WATCH HERE)
TNA iMPACT!: February 6, 2015
in the Manhattan Center in New York City, New York
- The Revolution (Abyss & James Storm) (c) defeated The Hardy Boyz (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) in a Steel Cage Match to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship (WATCH HERE)
- Awesome Kong defeated Havok in a Steel Cage match (WATCH HERE)
- Bobby Roode defeated Eric Young in a Steel Cage match (WATCH HERE)
- Tyrus defeated Mark Andrews & Rockstar Spud in a Steel Cage match (WATCH HERE)
WATCH: Rockstar Spud dive off the Steel Cage at IMPACT! LockDown
- Team Kurt Angle (Austin Aries, Gunner, Kurt Angle & Lashley) defeated Beatdown Clan (Kenny King, Low Ki, MVP & Samoa Joe) in a Lethal Lockdown Match (WATCH HERE)
TNA Xplosion: February 6, 2016
in Manchester, England at the Manchester Arena
- Mandrews defeated Will Ospreay
Ring of Honor Wrestling: February 6, 2016
at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina
- Alex Shelley defeated Frankie Kazarian (w/ Chris Sabin)
- Dalton Castle (w/ Brandon & Brent) defeated Joey Daddiego (w/ Truth Martini)
- Action Ortiz defeated Leon St. Giovanni in a Top Prospect Tournament 2016 First Round Match
- The All-Night Express (Kenny King & Rhett Titus) defeated War Machine (Hanson & Ray Rowe) (c) by DQ in a ROH World Tag Team Championship Match (WATCH HERE)
