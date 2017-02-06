Birthdays:

- Konnor (born February 6, 1980) turns 37

~ WATCH: The Ascension vs. Kalisto' & El Local (NXT Tag Team Championship Match) - NXT Takeover: May 29, 2014

~ WATCH: The Ascension Entrance Theme Song

~ WATCH: The Ascension RAW Debut in 2014

~ WATCH: Stardust & The Ascension cutting a Promo on SmackDown

NWA Central States: February 6, 1950

at the Century II Auditorium in Wichita, Kansas

- Otto Kuss defeated Sky Hi Ross

- Vic Holbrook defeated Ellis Bashara

- Vic Christy defeated Tommy O'Toole

- Lee Henning defeated Mike Sharpe

NWA Mid-America: February 6, 1959

in Birmingham, Alabama

- The Great Bolo defeated Henry Spindola

- Al Greene & Don Greene vs. Len Rossi & Tex Riley ended in a Draw

- Charlie Keene defeated The Great Yamato

NWA St. Louis: February 6, 1959

in the Kiel Auditorium in St. Louis, Missouri

- Penny Banner defeated Tona Tomah

- Farmer Marlin & Tommy O'Toole defeated Bill McDaniel & Rip Hawk

- Angelo Poffo defeated Wilbur Snyder

- Dick Hutton defeated Bobby Bruns

- Pat O'Connor (c) defeated Gene Kiniski to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship

WWWF: February 6, 1963

in Baltimore, Maryland

- The Shadow defeated Frank Valois

- Buddy Austin defeated Tommy O'Toole

- Johnny Barend & The Magnificent Maurice defeated Gene Kelly & Jolly Cholly

- Killer Kowalski vs. The Shadow ended in a No Contest

- Buddy Rogers (c) vs. Bobo Brazil ended in a No Contest to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

WATCH: Bobo Brazil WWF Tribute Video

NWA Hollywood: February 6, 1969

in Bakersfield, California

- Black Gordman, Bobo Brazil & George Cannon defeated Fred Blassie, Harley Race & Paul Jones

WATCH: Bobo Brazil vs. Gashouse Gilbert (WWWF United States Heavyweight Championship Match) - WWWF in MSG, October 25, 1976

NWA St. Louis: February 6, 1970

in St. Louis, Missouri

- Frank Hester & Ronnie Etchison defeated Joe Tomasso & Ricky Renaldo

- Roger Kirby defeated Ricky Renaldo

- Wilbur Snyder defeated Ernie Bemis

- Bob Geigel won a Battle Royal

- Crimson Knight vs. Pat O'Connor ended in a Draw

- Blackjack Lanza defeated Jack Brisco

WATCH FULL MATCH: Blackjack Lanza vs. Lee Wong - WWWF All-Star Wrestling at Madison Square Garden: June 30, 1973

NWA Worldwide: February 6, 1984

in North Carolina

- Mark Youngblood defeated Bob Owens

- The Masked Outlaw (c) (w/ Gary Hart) vs. Mark Fleming ended in a No Contest in a NWA Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Title Match

- Wahoo McDaniel defeated Ben Alexander

WATCH: Ric Flair' & Wahoo McDaniel cut a Promo - Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling 8/24/83

- Adrian Street (w/ Ms. Linda) defeated Keith Larson

- The Assassin (w/ Paul Jones) defeated Al Scott

- Don Kernodle & Ivan Koloff (c) (w/ Gary Hart) defeated Gerald Finley & Randy Barber to retain the NWA World Tag Team Championship

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: February 6, 1988

at the Hersheypark Arena in Hershey, Pennsylvania

- Dark match: George Steele defeated Wellington Wilkins

- Dark match: Barry Horowitz & Steve Lombardi defeated Lanny Poffo & Scott Casey

- Dark match: Hercules & King Harley Race defeated The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith & The Dynamite Kid) by Count Out

- Dark match: The Killer Bees (B. Brian Blair & Jim Brunzell) defeated Barry Horowitz & Steve Lombardi

- Dark match: The Bolsheviks (Boris Zhukov & Nikolai Volkoff) defeated Brady Boone & SD Jones

- Rick Rude (w/ Bobby Heenan) vs. Ricky Steamboat ended in a Double DQ

- Don Muraco defeated Dusty Wolfe

- Ron Bass defeated Gary Starr

- Jim Duggan defeated Brian Costello

- Bam Bam Bigelow (w/ Oliver Humperdink) defeated Gino Carabello

- The One Man Gang (w/ Slick) defeated Jerry Grey

WATCH: One Man Gang vs. Lanny Poffo' - WWF Wrestling Challenge: April 17, 1988

NWA Clash of the Champions X: Texas Shootout - February 6, 1990

at the Memorial Coliseum in Corpus Christi, Texas

- Steve Williams defeated Samoan Savage

- Flyin 'Brian & The Z-Man defeated The MOD Squad (Basher & Spike)

- Mil Mascaras defeated Cactus Jack (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)

- Norman the Lunatic defeated Kevin Sullivan in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

- The Skyscrapers (Dan Spivey & Mean Mark) defeated The Road Warriors (Road Warrior Animal & Road Warrior Hawk) by DQ

- The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) (c) defeated Doom (Butch Reed & Ron Simmons) to retain the NWA World Tag Team Championship

- The Four Horsemen (Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson & Ric Flair) defeated Gary Hart International (Buzz Sawyer, The Dragon Master & The Great Muta) (w/ Gary Hart) in a Steel Cage match

Smoky Mountain Wrestling: February 6, 1993

in Morristown, Tennessee

- Tim Horner defeated Killer Kyle

- Dirty White Boy defeated Reno Riggins

- Brian Lee defeated Kevin Sullivan in a Falls Count Anywhere

- Bobby Eaton & The Heavenly Bodies (Stan Lane & Tom Prichard) defeated Dutch Mantel, Jimmy Golden & Robert Fuller

- Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) defeated The Heavenly Bodies (Stan Lane & Tom Prichard) to retain the SMW Tag Team Championship

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: February 6, 1993

at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas

- The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) defeated Dave Silguero & Robert Taylor

- Bam Bam Bigelow defeated Rudy Flores

- Doink defeated Reno Riggins

- Jim Duggan defeated Yokozuna (w/ Mr. Fuji) in a Duggan Wins If Yokozuna Falls Match (WATCH HERE)

- The Beverly Brothers (Beau Beverly & Blake Beverly) (w/ The Genius) defeated Bob East & Pete Christie

AAA: February 6, 1994

in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

- Super Calo, Torero & Winners defeated Juventud Guerrera, Picudo & Psicosis in a Six Man Tag Team Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Los Payasos (Coco Amarillo, Coco Azul & Coco Rojo) defeated Latin Lover, Misterioso & Volador in a Six Man Tag Team Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Heavy Metal, Konnan & Octagon defeated Cien Caras, Fuerza Guerrera & Jerry Estrada by DQ in a Six Man Tag Team Two Out Of Three Falls Match

WWF Wrestling Challenge: February 6, 1994

at the Florence Civic Center in Florence, South Carolina

- Doink (w/ Dink) defeated Bam Bam Bigelow (w/ Luna Vachon) by Count Out

- Diesel (w/ Shawn Michaels) defeated Brad Anderson

- Crush (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Tyrone Knox

WATCH: Crush vs. Repo Man at WWF SummerSlam 1992

- Men On A Mission (Mabel & Mo) (w/ Oscar) defeated Fidel Sierra & Terry Thomas

Smoky Mountain Wrestling: February 6, 1994

in Beckley, West Virgina

- Robbie Eagle defeated Brad Batten

- Prince Kharis defeated Bart Batten by DQ

- Bobby Blaze defeated Killer Kyle

- Dirty White Boy & Tracy Smothers defeated Brian Lee & Chris Candido by DQ

- The Heavenly Bodies (Jimmy del Ray & Tom Prichard) (c) defeated The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) by Count Out to retain the SMW Tag Team Championship

WWF Monday Night RAW: February 6, 1995

at the Manatee Civic Center in Palmetto, Florida

- King Kong Bundy, Irwin R. Schyster, & Tatanka defeated Men on a Mission & Lex Luger

- Man Mountain Rock defeated Charlie Hunter

- Mantaur (w/ Jim Cornette) defeated Leroy Howard

- Razor Ramon defeated Frank Lancaster

WATCH: The Undertaker' vs. Razor Ramon in WWF

- Henry Godwinn defeated Bill Weaver

ECW Hardcore TV: February 6, 1996

in the Lost Battalion Hall in Queens, New York

- The Eliminators (John Kronus & Perry Saturn) defeated Cactus Jack & Mikey Whipwreck (c) to win the ECW World Tag Team Championship

- Rey Misterio Jr. (c) defeated Juventud Guerrera to retain the WWA World Heavyweight Championship

ECW Hardcore TV: February 6, 1997

in the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Stevie Richards defeated Ricky Morton

WATCH: Big Stevie Cool w/Super Nova, The Blue Meanie' & 7-11 vs. Little Guido - WWF RAW: February 24, 1997

- Steve Williams defeated Axl Rotten

- Raven (c) defeated Steve Williams to retain the ECW World Heavyweight Championship

- The Sandman defeated D-Von Dudley

WATCH: Tommy Dreamer' w/Beulah vs. D-Von Dudley' w/Bubba Ray Dudley - WWF RAW: February 24, 1997

WWF Shotgun Saturday Night: February 6, 1999

at the Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona

- Dark match: Matt Hardy defeated ???

WATCH: Matt Hardy vs. Hakushi - WWF RAW: January 9, 1995

- Jeff Jarrett & Owen Hart (c) defeated The JOB Squad (Bob Holly & Scorpio) to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship

- Steve Blackman defeated Tiger Ali Singh

WATCH: Steve Blackman WWF Entrance

- Matt Hardy defeated ???

ECW Hardcore TV: February 6, 2000

in New Orleans, Louisiana

- Danny Doring & Roadkill defeated The Dupps (Bo Dupp & Jack Dupp) and Kid Kash & Nova

WATCH: Danny Doring, Amish Roadkill & Angelica (Lita) vs. Chris Chetti, Nova & Jazz' - ECW Hardcore TV: September 10, 1999

- Da Baldies (Spanish Angel & Vic Grimes) defeated Balls Mahoney & New Jack in a Street Fight

- Rob Van Dam (c) defeated Masato Tanaka to retain the ECW World Television Championship



WWF Heat: February 6, 2000

at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan

- Too Cool (Grandmaster Sexay & Scotty 2 Hotty) defeated The Mean Street Posse (Joey Abs & Rodney) (w/ Pete Gas)

WATCH: Too Cool WWF Entrance Theme Song

- Christian defeated Funaki

WATCH: Christian WWF Entrance Theme Song

- The Big Bossman defeated Val Venis (c) by DQ in a WWF European Championship Match

- The Hardy Boyz (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) defeated The Head Bangers (Mosh & Thrasher)

- Prince Albert defeated Viscera

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: February 6, 2003

at the First Union Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Rey Mysterio defeated Jamie Noble (w / Nidia) (WATCH HERE)

- Rikishi defeated Nunzio

- Billy Kidman defeated Matt Hardy Version 1.0 (w / Shannon Moore) in a Non Title Match

- Team Angle (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin) (w / Paul Heyman) defeated Los Guerreros (Chavo Guerrero & Eddie Guerrero) (c) in a WWE Tag Team Title Match

- The A-Train defeated Shannon Moore

- Kurt Angle (c) defeated Chris Benoit in a WWE Heavyweight Title Match

WWE Monday Night RAW: February 6, 2006

at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

- Chris Masters defeated Kane in a Road To Wrestlemania Tournament First Round Match

- Ashley Massaro defeated Mickie James (with special referee Trish Stratus)

- Triple H defeated Ric Flair in a Road To Wrestlemania Tournament First Round Match

- The Big Show defeated Shelton Benjamin in a Road To Wrestlemania Tournament First Round Match

WATCH: Shelton Benjamin vs. Vance Archer in ECW

- Rob Van Dam defeated Carlito in a Road To Wrestlemania Tournament First Round Match

- John Cena & Maria defeated Edge & Lita

WATCH: Maria Entrance Theme Song

- Dark Match: John Cena (c) defeated Edge to retain the WWE Championship

ECW on Sci-Fi: February 6, 2007

in Omaha, Nebraska

- Kevin Thorn (w/ Ariel) defeated Tommy Dreamer

- Bobby Lashley defeated Hardcore Holly

- Marcus Cor Von defeated Balls Mahoney

- Elijah Burke defeated Rob Van Dam

WATCH FULL MATCH: CM Punk' vs. Elijah Burke (#1 Contender for the ECW Championship Match) - ECW: June 26, 2007

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: February 6, 2009

at the Conseco Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

- Dark Match: Kung Fu Naki defeated Zack Ryder

- Vladimir Kozlov defeated Carlito, Chavo Guerrero, Curt Hawkins, Jesse, Kizarny, Kung Fu Naki, Montel Vontavious Porter, Primo, R-Truth, Scotty Goldman, Shelton Benjamin, The Brian Kendrick, The Great Khali & Zack Ryder in a Elimination Chamber Qualifying Battle Royal

- Montel Vontavious Porter defeated Shelton Benjamin

WATCH: Montel Vontavious Porter vs. Big Show on RAW

- John Morrison, The Brian Kendrick & The Miz (w/ Ezekiel Jackson) defeated Carlito, Primo & R-Truth

- Michelle McCool defeated Eve Torres

- Umaga defeated Kung Fu Naki

- The Undertaker & Triple H defeated Edge & The Big Show

"Ask the Divas" - February 6, 2010



WWE Monday Night RAW: February 6, 2012

at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

- The Big Show defeated Daniel Bryan (w/ AJ) by Count Out

- Sheamus defeated David Otunga (WATCH HERE)

- Randy Orton & The Great Khali defeated Cody Rhodes & Wade Barrett

- Alicia Fox, Eve Torres, Kelly Kelly & Tamina defeated Beth Phoenix, Natalya & The Bella Twins (Brie Bella & Nikki Bella)

- Chris Jericho defeated CM Punk, Dolph Ziggler (w/ Vickie Guerrero), Kofi Kingston, R-Truth and The Miz

WWE NXT: February 6, 2013

at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida

- British Ambition (Adrian Neville and Oliver Grey) defeated Kassius Ohno & Leo Kruger in a WWE NXT Tag Team Title Tournament Semi Final Match

- Conor O'Brian defeated Mike Dalton

- The Wyatt Family (Erick Rowan & Luke Harper) (w/ Bray Wyatt) defeat Bo Dallas & Michael McGillicutty in a WWE NXT Tag Team Title Tournament Semi Final Match

WWE Main Event: February 6, 2013

at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

WATCH: In-Ring Segment with Cody Rhodes & Sheamus on Main Event

- Sheamus defeated Cody Rhodes (WATCH HERE)

- Damien Sandow defeated Daniel Bryan (WATCH HERE)

WATCH: Backstage Segment between Aksana, Tamina & The Funkadactyls w/Brodus Clay

- Cameron & Naomi defeated Aksana & Tamina Snuka (WATCH HERE)

TNA iMPACT!: February 6, 2014

in the Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland

- Abyss defeated Eric Young in a Moster's Ball match (WATCH HERE)

- Austin Aries (c) defeated Zema Ion to retain the TNA X-Division Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Kurt Angle defeated Magnus by DQ (WATCH HERE)

- Samoa Joe defeated Bobby Roode in a TNAW World Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Match (WATCH HERE)

WWE Superstars: February 6, 2015

at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado

- Summer Rae & Cameron defeated Emma & Naomi (WATCH HERE)

- Fandango (w/ Rosa Mendes) defeated Adam Rose (WATCH HERE)

TNA iMPACT!: February 6, 2015

in the Manhattan Center in New York City, New York

- The Revolution (Abyss & James Storm) (c) defeated The Hardy Boyz (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) in a Steel Cage Match to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Awesome Kong defeated Havok in a Steel Cage match (WATCH HERE)

- Bobby Roode defeated Eric Young in a Steel Cage match (WATCH HERE)

- Tyrus defeated Mark Andrews & Rockstar Spud in a Steel Cage match (WATCH HERE)

WATCH: Rockstar Spud dive off the Steel Cage at IMPACT! LockDown

- Team Kurt Angle (Austin Aries, Gunner, Kurt Angle & Lashley) defeated Beatdown Clan (Kenny King, Low Ki, MVP & Samoa Joe) in a Lethal Lockdown Match (WATCH HERE)

TNA Xplosion: February 6, 2016

in Manchester, England at the Manchester Arena

- Mandrews defeated Will Ospreay

Ring of Honor Wrestling: February 6, 2016

at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina

- Alex Shelley defeated Frankie Kazarian (w/ Chris Sabin)

- Dalton Castle (w/ Brandon & Brent) defeated Joey Daddiego (w/ Truth Martini)

- Action Ortiz defeated Leon St. Giovanni in a Top Prospect Tournament 2016 First Round Match

- The All-Night Express (Kenny King & Rhett Titus) defeated War Machine (Hanson & Ray Rowe) (c) by DQ in a ROH World Tag Team Championship Match (WATCH HERE)

