- Above is a clip from tonight's post-RAW episode of Holy Foley on the WWE Network, featuring Dee Snider of Twisted Sister.

WWE stock was down 0.20% today, closing at $19.66 per share. Today's high was $19.85 and the low was $19.51.

- As noted, RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will defend against Cesaro and Sheamus on tonight's RAW from Portland, Oregon. It looks like Enzo Amore and Big Cass have their eyes on the titles as they took to Twitter to respond to the announcement. Check out their posts below, including an Instagram promo from Enzo:

Enzo & I will be watching very closely. #RAW https://t.co/Gkio4vAFGB — Colin Cassady (@BigCassWWE) February 6, 2017

So tonight #RAW comes at you live from Oregon.... & I gotta sit & watch Sheamus who looks like Fresh-Moz, & Cesaro, who got Pepperoni Nipples, take on Big Gal & Andy for the tag titles.... And so basically, today is the luckiest day of Big Gal & Andy's life, cause neither one of those shmucks gotta put their titles on the line against #TheRealestGuysInTheRoom in Oregon tonight. I mean beating Cass & Zo!?!??? Beating us is the equivalent to making to Oregon in #TheOregonTrail.... Cause ain't nobody who played #OregonTrail ever made it to Oregon. (Too many Oxen.. not enough yoke, guy at the general store runnin a muck, got wagon axles blowin out left & right, Joe broke his arm, cuppa hitch hikers jumpin on board wit the Cholera, cuppa people infected, lose an aunt... a fire in the wagon results in the loss of: 7 sets of clothing, your gun, 2 wagon wheels, and 19 pounds of food. Your eatin wild berries. Joe got snake bite. He gone. Judith just came down wit the Black Death, had to stop give her a brief funeral wit a tombstone epitaph in the middle of Missouri, lost a day. End up in Kansas wit a wagon: got a broke axel, all dead oxen, three bullets, & no gun. Just you and George who got yellow fever pushin the wagon to Oregon.) #AintNobodyNeverMadeItToOregon.... And s/o to anybody who ever came down with the Dysentery

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.