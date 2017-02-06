- Above is video of Brie Bella speaking at a recent GirlTalk Network event in Arizona.

- Bill Goldberg says he's in a foul mood after his Atlanta Falcons lost Super Bowl 51 last night. As noted, he will be on tonight's RAW from Portland to respond to Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 33 challenge. Goldberg tweeted the following going into RAW:


- As noted, The Rock 'n' Roll Express have been announced for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class. Triple H tweeted the following on the induction:


Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles