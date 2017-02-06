- Above is video of Brie Bella speaking at a recent GirlTalk Network event in Arizona.

- Bill Goldberg says he's in a foul mood after his Atlanta Falcons lost Super Bowl 51 last night. As noted, he will be on tonight's RAW from Portland to respond to Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 33 challenge. Goldberg tweeted the following going into RAW:

In a foul mood after last night and no patience for "advocates" - if some punk out there wants to skip the line, he can be NEXT! #Raw — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 6, 2017

- As noted, The Rock 'n' Roll Express have been announced for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class. Triple H tweeted the following on the induction:

The Rock 'N' Roll Express are one of the greatest, most charismatic tag teams in our industry.

Welcome to the #WWEHOF! #TellEmHoot @WWE pic.twitter.com/hIAb3KOmKV — Triple H (@TripleH) February 6, 2017

