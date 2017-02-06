Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's RAW, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with a video package on Triple H and Seth Rollins. It includes footage from last week with Samoa Joe's surprise debut.

- We're live from Portland as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and RAW General Manager Mick Foley waits with RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. The ring is set up for a contract signing. Foley welcomes us but he doesn't seem happy. He hopes Triple H agrees with this because he does not. Foley welcomes Samoa Joe and out he comes in a suit.

Stephanie says Mick must be under the weather or something. She re-introduces Joe, calling him the hottest free agent of the new era. Stephanie hypes Joe up and he gets a mixed reaction. Stephanie wonders why Foley is against Joe coming in. Stephanie insults Foley again. Foley says he's been a big fan of Joe, he just doesn't agree with how he came in or the people he's associating himself with. Stephanie steps to the side and Joe takes the mic.

Joe says it took him 18 years to be standing in this ring right now. Joe says in those 18 years, when Foley claims to be such a big fan, only one man opened the door and gave him an opportunity, and if loyalty to that man means coming out and putting Seth Rollins on the shelf - so be it. Joe puts the whole RAW locker room on notice: he will come out night after night, he will beat up our heroes, choke them out and beat them up again when they wake up. Joe says The Destroyer has arrived and there's nothing we can do about it. Joe signs his RAW contract. Foley offers a handshake but the music hits and out comes Roman Reigns to a much more mixed reaction.

Reigns says Joe is out here talking tough and making threats. Reigns tells Joe to threaten him now that he's out here. Reigns says they've never met. He formally introduces himself and says he's the baddest man to step foot in WWE. The moment Joe signed his contract, he's in Reigns' yard. Reigns says Joe can either shut his mouth or get it caved in. Foley rants about how he's still the General Manager and his loyalty is to the fans. Foley makes Joe vs. Reigns for tonight's main event. Joe and Reigns face off as Stephanie gets in between them. Reigns' music hits as Joe leaves first with Stephanie right beside him.

- We go to the announcers to discuss tonight's show. Cole promises an injury update on Seth Rollins. Also, Bill Goldberg will respond to Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 33 challenge. Also, Bayley vs. Nia Jax. We see Bayley, Cesaro and Sheamus walking backstage. We go to commercial.

Bayley vs. Nia Jax

Back from the break and out first comes Bayley. Nia Jax is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. Bayley side steps early on and goes for offense but Nia turns it around and levels Bayley. Bayley fights back with elbows but Nia slams her. Nia shows off and wastes time as fans boo. Nia keeps up the attack and tells Bayley to stay down.

Bayley finally stuns her with the top rope and makes a comeback. Nia counters and launches Bayley into the bottom turnbuckle. We go to commercial with the referee checking on Bayley.

Back from the break and Nia keeps control. Bayley tries to fight back but has no luck. Nia floors Bayley again and mocks her. Bayley fights back again. Bayley looks to turn it around but Nia cuts her off and sends her to the floor. Nia launches Bayley into the barrier now. Bayley moves and Nia hits the ring post. Bayley sends her into the post again. Bayley returns to the ring as the referee counts.

RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair runs down to boos. She distracts the referee and Bayley. Bayley decks her, bringing her into the ring. Bayley dropkicks Charlotte to the floor. Bayley turns around to a Samoan Drop from Nia for the win.

Winner: Nia Jax

- After the match, Nia stands tall as we go to replays. Nia makes her exit as Charlotte stands tall over her with the title in the air. Bayley vs. Charlotte with the title on the line is announced for next week in Las Vegas.

- Still to come, Sami Zayn vs. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho with the title on the line. Also, Cesaro and Sheamus get a title shot from RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus. Plus Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns in the main event. Back to commercial.

Handicap Match: Braun Strowman vs. Dusty Wallace, James Stock, CC Bonin and Rob Pelley

Back from the break and out comes Braun Strowman as 4 jobbers wait in the ring in a huddle.

One guy runs away to the back as Braun looks on. Braun continues to destroy the other three opponents. Braun hits a running powerslam and stacks his opponents for the pin.

Winner: Braun Strowman

- After the match, Braun takes the mic. He's not happy with the competition Foley has sent him. Braun warned Foley and now he's coming to look for Foley. Braun marches to the back. His opponents are still stacked on top of each other. The cameras cut to the back and Braun finds Foley. Foley makes Braun vs. Roman Reigns for Fastlane on March 5th.

- The announcers hype the RAW debut of Akira Tozawa and lead us to a video package.

Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak

Back from the break and Austin Aries is on commentary as Akira Tozawa comes out for his RAW debut. Drew Gulak waits in the ring.

Lots of back and forth to start. Tozawa nails a nice headbutt to the chest from the ring. He keeps control and brings it back in for a Shining Wizard for a 2 count. They go at it until Tozawa hits his German suplex and holds it for the pin.

Winner: Akira Tozawa

- After the match, Tozawa stands tall as we go to replays. Brian Kendrick comes out and offers a handshake to Tozawa. Kendrick welcomes Tozawa and leaves the ring as Tozawa goes back to the corner to celebrate.

- Still to come, Goldberg is here. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and out comes WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens with WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho.

Owens brags on retaining the Universal Title last week. Jericho chimes in with how he will retain his title over Sami Zayn later tonight. Jericho has a bone to pick with someone else - someone people are calling the greatest of all time, someone who barely won a game yesterday. Jericho asks if we know what happens when you steal his nickname. You end up on The List. Jericho adds New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to The List. Jericho calls him a stupid idiot and moves on to WrestleMania 33.

Jericho brings up Randy Orton going on to face the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 33 but he has a bigger match in mind for the Universal Title - Best Friend vs. Best Friend, title vs. title, #61MinuteMan vs. Kevin Owens. Jericho says it will be the biggest main event in the history of WrestleMania. Fans do the "yes!" chant for the match. Owens agrees that it's the biggest WrestleMania main event in history but he's not sure if he can fight his best friend. Fans boo. The music hits and out comes Bill Goldberg to a big pop.

The cameras follow Goldberg from the locker room to the ring. Goldberg calls them ladies and says they have two choices - step aside and live, or try to grow a pair and face him 2-on-1. Goldberg accepts Brock Lesnar's challenge for WrestleMania 33 and their match is on. Owens says it will be the perfect undercard match because he and Jericho are the main event. Owens asks if Goldberg knows why he's the longest reigning Universal Champion. Goldberg says it's because Owens has never faced him before. Goldberg challenges Owens to a title match at Fastlane. Jericho interrupts and talks down to Goldberg. Goldberg takes The List and adds himself to it. Jericho fires back and says he never liked Goldberg. Jericho says if Goldberg wants a match at Fastlane, he's got it... Goldberg vs. Owens for the title. Owens argues with Jericho. Goldberg ends up leaving while Owens isn't happy.

- Back from a commercial break and Owens is backstage with Jericho. Owens can't believe Jericho did this. Owens already has Foley trying to put him in all sorts of matches. Jericho says he's always had Owens' back and will do the same at Fastlane. Owens says Jericho volunteering him for Goldberg is not having his back. Owens storms off.

RAW Tag Team Title Match: Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

We go to the ring and Enzo Amore and Big Cass are at ringside watching. Cesaro and Sheamus are out first. RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are out next for their first TV defense.

Sheamus starts off with Anderson. Sheamus takes control and in comes Cesaro. He works over Anderson but Anderson turns it around and tags in Gallows. Back and forth. Cesaro tags in Sheamus for a double team and a 2 count. Sheamus and Gallows trade shots in the middle of the ring. Gallows takes it to the corner and in comes Anderson. Cesaro comes back in for another double team and a 2 count as Enzo and Cass look on. We go to commercial with Gallows and Anderson in control.

Back from the break and Anderson is in control of Cesaro. Cesaro fights back and nails Gallows on the apron twice. Cesaro goes for a tag but Anderson hits him with a spinebuster for a 2 count. Cesaro side steps Anderson but Gallows comes in to stop him from tagging. Cesaro overpowers and finally tags in Sheamus. Sheamus unloads and gets a close 2 count.

Sheamus goes for the 10 forearms on the apron and nails them. Cesaro tags in for the double team on Anderson from the top. Gallows breaks it up at 2. Gallows with a big boot to Sheamus to send him to the floor. Cesaro unloads on Gallows, sending him to the floor. Enzo yells at Gallows. Gallows kicks Enzo in the face. Cass nails Gallows with a boot for the disqualification.

Winners by DQ: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

- After the bell, Cesaro and Sheamus aren't happy with Enzo and Cass. Gallows and Anderson leave with the titles as their music hits.

- Still to come, Reigns vs. Joe.

- Saxton leads us to a Black History Month video on baseball legend Jackie Robinson.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc.