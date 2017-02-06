Source: PWInsider

As noted, Seth Rollins flew to Birmingham, Alabama last week, where WWE physician Dr. James Andrews is based, to get his injured right knee evalutated. Rollins injured his knee during the closing segment of last Monday's RAW during Samoa Joe's attack.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Rollins flew back to Birmingham over the past 24 hours. It's not known if he is undergoing surgery, but Johnson noted that "one would think a second trip there is not a positive sign."

WWE will be providing a status update on Rollins' condition on tonight's RAW. Rollins is not backstage at tonight's show. As noted, Rollins was scheduled to be in one of the featured bouts at WrestleMania 33 against Triple H.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.