- As noted, RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will defend against Cesaro and Sheamus on tonight's RAW from Portland. In the video above, Gallows and Anderson knock Mike Rome, Sheamus and Cesaro before talking about how they will retain their titles on RAW.

WWE NXT will tape TV episodes from Full Sail University on Wednesday, April 5th, right after WrestleMania 33 week in nearby Orlando. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10th.

- Below is brand new video of Finn Balor doing rehab at Champion Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama. Balor continues to train for his WWE return from shoulder surgery and at last word he was expected back in time for WrestleMania 33 but that's not a given.

