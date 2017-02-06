WWE taped the following matches tonight in Portland for this week's Main Event episode:
* Rusev defeated Sin Cara
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.
WWE taped the following matches tonight in Portland for this week's Main Event episode:
* Rusev defeated Sin Cara
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.
Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.comments powered by Disqus
First RAW Match Confirmed For WrestleMania 33
Cruiserweight Debuts On RAW (Video), Shane McMahon Hypes SmackDown, WWE Elimination Chamber Theme
WINC Podcast (2/6): WWE RAW Review With Matt Morgan, Goldberg, Roman Reigns Vs. Braun Strowman, More
First WWE Fastlane Match Announced
Title Match On Next Week's WWE RAW, Rusev On WWE Main Event, The Bella Twins - Daniel Bryan
Samoa Joe Signs With The WWE RAW Brand (Video)
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
New Video Of Finn Balor Working Out, WWE NXT Tapings After WrestleMania 33, Gallows And Anderson
Backstage News On Why WWE Had Roman Reigns Enter The Royal Rumble At 30
Goldberg Booked For Non-WWE Events After WrestleMania
WWE Tryout News: List Of Names, Another Former TNA Wrestler, Media For "Ridiculously Jacked" Recruit
News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Goldberg Answers Challenge, Seth Rollins Status Update, Sami Zayn, More
WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party
Big Opener Set For Tonight's WWE RAW
MVP On What Vince McMahon Said When He Left WWE, Why He Was Fired From TNA, His Idea For LU Gimmick
Hulk Hogan WWE Return Note, SmackDown Episodes Added To WWE Network, WWE Shop Sale