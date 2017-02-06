Samoa Joe is now a member of WWE's RAW roster after signing the contract on tonight's show from Portland.

Joe's contract signing was interrupted by Roman Reigns and a match was made between the two for later tonight. You can see quotes from Joe's promo with photos and video below:

Looking more dapper than ever, here comes the "hottest free agent signing of the New Era" @SamoaJoe! #RAW pic.twitter.com/nig27UgbCL — WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2017

"He is the Samoan submission machine, @SamoaJoe!" - @StephMcMahon is ECSTATIC to have the newest acquisition of Monday Night #RAW! pic.twitter.com/x35CX6MnqH — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 7, 2017

"Eighteen years! It took me eighteen years to be standing in this ring right now!" - @SamoaJoe #RAW #SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/lYRw7Pnsj0 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 7, 2017

"I will beat down your heroes...and then when they wake up, I will beat them down all over again!" - @SamoaJoe #RAW #SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/MfPbFomZN4 — WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.