Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman is the first official match for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. The match was made by RAW General Manager Mick Foley on tonight's RAW.

Fastlane takes place on March 5th from the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This will be the final RAW brand pay-per-view before WrestleMania 33.

