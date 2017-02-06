- WWE 205 Live cruiserweight Akira Tozawa made his RAW debut on tonight's show from Portland. He defeated Drew Gulak with the German suplex. Above is video from that match.

- The official theme song for Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is "Air" by No Wyld.

- Despite earlier speculation, it appears Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion John Cena in a non-title match is still happening on tomorrow's SmackDown from Seattle. WWE was still advertising the match on tonight's RAW and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon tweeted the following to hype tomorrow's show from SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan's hometown:

