- As noted, cruiserweight Akira Tozawa made his WWE RAW debut on tonight's show with a win over Drew Gulak. Above is a video package of Cesaro praising Tozawa.
- One of the jobbers who lost to Braun Strowman in the 4-on-1 handicap match on tonight's RAW from Portland was Canadian indie star Michael R. Blais, who was trained by Tyson Kidd. Below are photos of Braun's latest victims before and after the match, with Blais on top of the pile:
Destruction courtesy of @BraunStrowman... #RAW pic.twitter.com/oALDU6YX7x— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 7, 2017
Do these four guys have what it takes to finally take out #MonsterAmongMen @BraunStrowman?! #RAW pic.twitter.com/Uf2V4mkOFK— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 7, 2017
