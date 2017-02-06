- As noted, Bayley vs. RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will take place on next week's RAW from Las Vegas. In the Fallout video above, Bayley talks to Mike Rome after Charlotte caused her to lose to Nia Jax. Bayley says Charlotte tries to make her life miserable every chance she gets but next week she gets her rematch and this time next week, she will be standing over Charlotte with the title.

- We've heard this before but WWE announced on tonight's RAW that Emma will finally return to TV as Emmalina on next week's show from Las Vegas. Below is a graphic promoting Emmalina's arrival:

